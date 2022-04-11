Miami East-MVCTC FFA held Seatbelt Awareness Activity

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Thursday, April 7, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held a Seatbelt Awareness Activity. As students exited the parking lot at Miami East High School, the drivers were stopped and their seatbelts were checked.

All student drivers were inspected for wearing their seatbelt. They received the candy of “Smarties” candies and reminded that, “Those that wear seatbelts are Smarties.” Any student drivers or passengers not wearing their seatbelts were instructed to put on their seatbelt immediately.

Results of the event proved that a majority of the drivers at Miami East High School do wear their seatbelt. Over 60 drivers and passengers were presented candy with 5.0% of drivers were not wearing their seatbelt. Worse results as were collected last fall when 6.1% of drivers were not wearing their seatbelt.

The first seatbelt was in a Volvo vehicle in 1849. On February 15, 1885, the seatbelt patent was given to Edward J. Claghorn. By the 1930s doctors were requesting the vehicles be equipped with the restraining device. By the 1950s they were seen regularly in automobiles. And legislation in 1966-1968 made them mandatory for all cars.

The FFA’s Safety Committee would like to encourage all drivers to slow down and wear their seatbelt. Committee members involved in this activity were Chloe Gump, Kendal Staley, Samuel Sutherly, and Spencer Triplett.