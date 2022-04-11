Miami East-MVCTC FFA Holds Annual Parent-Member Banquet

Share Facebook

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently held its 63rd Annual Parent Member Banquet. Approximately 275 parents, members, and guests were present at Miami East High School Gymnasium. Highlights of the evening were:

– In 2022 the chapter was named a Gold Medal Chapter and a Top 10 Chapter in the state in the area of Growing Leadership, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture. The chapter was interviewed and results will be announced at the upcoming State FFA Convention.

– Wyatt Black, Alaina Helsinger and Madison Maxson are Top 4 finalists in the Agriscience Fair. They have their interview approaching and their results will be announced on stage at the State FFA Convention.

– Graduate Carter Gilbert has been named a Top 4 in the state proficiency awards program in the area of Service-Learning. Carter is awaiting the final placings at the State Convention in May.

– Gretchen Stevens competed in Ohio’s 2021 World Food Prize and qualified for the 2021 national competition.

– This year, three officers, Adi Richter, Alaina Helsinger, and Kendal Staley submitted Officer Books for review at the State Evaluations. All three earned a gold rating. They will be recognized at the 2022 State FFA Convention.

– Two seniors have participated in the Senior Capstone Experience where they learn through hands-on experiences with an agriculture company. Emma Sutherly has been working with Miami Valley Feed and Grain. Samuel Sutherly has been working for Sutherly Family Farms.

Chapter FFA Degree Recipients

FFA members are given the opportunity to earn four degrees during their membership in the organization. The first is the Greenhand Degree represented by a bronze pin. Students were recognized who have reached the second degree presented – the Chapter FFA Degree. 22 candidates met the minimum qualifications for this degree. The candidates were Jadyn Bair, Ella Fine, Ayla Gilbert, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Michael Hohenstein, Reagan Howell, Abigail Kadel, Kyle Larson, Jadyn Maingi, Madison Maxson, McKayah Musselman, Devan Nix, Elisabeth Norman, Logan Phillips, Ava Prince, Landin Putnam, Hunter Randall, Jacob Roeth, Ty Roeth, Thomas Wallace, and Kaden Weldy.

Honorary Chapter FFA Degree

One of the premier goals of the FFA is to promote leadership among its students. The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter would not be able to do special projects without some very special people. There was one individual recognized with the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree because of their continuous support of the FFA – Miami East High School Principal Todd Gentis.

Proficiency Awards

Proficiency awards are designed to recognize the efforts of members who have outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience programs and have kept accurate records. Winners of the 2022 Chapter Proficiency Awards were: Beef Production – Alaina Helsinger, Diversified Livestock Production – Keira Kirby, Goat Production – Emma Sutherly, Goat Production – Samuel Sutherly, Poultry Production – Alaina Helsinger, Sheep Production – Keira Kirby, and Vegetable Production – Dottie Everett.

Additional Awards

Quality Supervised Agriculture Experience Programs are based on accurate record keeping and perfected record books. Students with outstanding record books in each of the classes were Freshman – Lacie Henry and Abigail Kadel, Sophomore – Jadyn Maingi and Madison Maxson, Junior – Sydney Brittain and Braden Zekas, and Senior – Chloe Gump and Anthony Putnam.

High scholastics are an important part of each high school student’s life. Results of the students with the highest academic records in their entire high school career include Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources – Wyatt Black, Plant and Animal Science – Ava Prince, Livestock Science–Junior – Isaac Beal, and Livestock Science-Senior – Emma Sutherly.

Keira Kirby, Madison Maxson, Dustin Winner, Isaac Beal, Ella Fine, Kaden Weldy, Jackson Shane, Haley Lane, and Landin Putnam were recognized for selling over $1,000.00 worth of fruit during the chapter’s fruit sales. Keira Kirby was the highest selling fruit sales person. Anthony and Landin Putnam were recognized for being the highest selling family.

Elisabeth Norman was recognized for being the highest selling sales person in the strawberry sales. Landin and Anthony Putnam were recognized for being the highest selling family.

American FFA Degree Recipients

The American FFA Degree is the highest degree for a member to receive in the National FFA Organization. This degree will be bestowed upon graduates at the upcoming National FFA Convention. Erin Baker, Adam Bensman, Makayla Brittain, Carter Gilbert, Paige Pence, Rylee Puthoff, Jimmy Sutherly, Seth Wells, and Lauren Wright will receive their degree in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.

State FFA Degree Recipients

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree received in the state. About 2% of the state’s FFA membership earns their State Degree. Chloe Gump, Katie Larson, Anthony Putnam, Kaitlyn Roop, Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly, Isaac Beal, Luke Brunke, Ethan Fine, Keira Kirby, Matthew Osting, Ethan Paulus, Annabelle Penny, Dustin Winner, and Braden Zekas were recognized. 15 state degree candidates in one year is a new school record.

Additional Chapter Awards were the Star Greenhand Award to Wyatt Black and Rhylee Eichhorn. The Excellence in Agriculture Award went to Evan Massie. The Blue and Gold Award went to Chloe Gump. The Star Chapter in Agribusiness was Emma Sutherly and the Star Placement was Samuel Sutherly.

Chapter Officers Installed

The 2022-23 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Officers were installed. They are as follows: Sentinel- Ethan Paulus, Student Advisor – Kendal Staley, Reporter – Luke Brunke, Treasurer – Ayla Gilbert Secretary – Fletcher Harris, Vice President – Alaina Helsinger, and President – Isaac Beal.