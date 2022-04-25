Miami East-MVCTC FFA Team Places at State Contest

Share Facebook

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter participated in the Ohio FFA State Animal Care Career Development Events. All teams began the competition by taking an online general knowledge test then qualifying for the state finals. The state finals were hosted at the Ohio Expo Center.

In the Animal Behavior, Welfare and Husbandry Career Development Event the team consisted of Wyatt Black, Rhylee Eichhorn, Haley Barnes, and Haley Lane with alternate Abigail Maxson. The team placed fifth in the state and earned a banner for the agriculture classroom. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Wyatt Black. He placed 16th. The state finals competition consisted of a team animal enrichment building activity and practicums for live and virtual animal care audits.

In the Animal Management Career Development Event Karley Prosser placed 7th individually out of 109 individuals. She identified breeds and equipment of various small animal species. Additionally, she completed several practicums on different species related to handling, selecting cages and accessories, and nutrition and health. She earned a plaque from the Ohio FFA Association.