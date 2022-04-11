Miami East-MVCTC FFA Team Qualifies for State Finals

Share Facebook

At the State Spring Career Development Event on March 26 at the Ohio Expo Center/State Fairgrounds in Columbus the Miami East-MVCTC FFA General Livestock Team consisted of Isaac Beal, Rhylee Eichhorn, Dustin Winner, Wyatt Black, Ethan Fine, Thomas Wallace, Elisabeth Norman, and Fletcher Harris. The team placed 4th and qualified for the state finals at the end of April. Isaac Beal placed first out of over 950 individuals in the preliminaries and will compete in the finals.

Prior competitions included the Patriot Invitational hosted by Tri-Village FFA Alumni on February 19. Team members were Isaac Beal, Rhylee Eichhorn, Wyatt Black, Connor Maxson, Abigail Maxson, Blake Boggess, and Jackson Shane. Isaac Beal was the highest placing individual from Miami East and placed first in the contest.

On March 2 at the Marysville/Champaign County Invitational in Marysville the General Livestock team placed 12 out of 112 teams with Isaac Beal, Rhylee Eichhorn, Wyatt Black, Dustin Winner, Ethan Fine, Emma Eichhorn, Kyle Wright, Elisabeth Norman, Fletcher Harris, Alek Fine, and Cylah Boggess. Isaac Beal was the highest placing individual from Miami East at 6th out of 623 contestants.