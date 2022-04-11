Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter competes in the Livestock Judging CDE

Share Facebook

Five of the chapter members competed in three Livestock Judging Career Development Events this year. The livestock judging CDE consists of the evaluation of sheep, goats, cattle, and swine for soundness, marketability, and desired breeding characteristics. Our team was made up of: Freshman, KayeLee Sowers; Sophomore, Meadow Gabbard; and Juniors, Allyson Stinson, Jennifer Riquelme, and Tyler Kress.