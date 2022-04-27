OCA announces Graze On as new beef vendor at industry events

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) is excited to announce a new partnership with Graze On, a mobile catering company out of Waynesfield, who will be the official beef vendor at industry events. Graze On is owned and operated by Ali Muir and her father, Terry, who are OCA members and cattle producers in Auglaize County.

This new venture will replace the popular Steak Barn, which was owned and operated by Jim and Jackie Murray. For almost three decades, the Murrays served beef at the Ohio Beef Expo, the Ohio State Fair, the Farm Science Review and more.

“Jim and Jackie have been a staple for ag industry events for many years,” said Elizabeth Harsh, OCA’s executive director. “We can’t thank them enough for their tremendous support of the beef industry through the years and wish them a happy retirement.

“Although the Murrays will be hard to replace, we are excited to welcome the Muirs. They will be a great representative of the industry as they know the production side just as well as they know the culinary side. The skill and product they bring to the table will be exceptional.”

Ali is the culinary force behind Graze On as she attended culinary school in Louisville, Ky. and returned home to collaborate with her father who specializes in smoking meats. The duo uses their pellet grill to focus on smoking high quality meats and crafting homemade sides to compliment them. In addition to the food, they have created their own specialty rubs and marinades to create unique flavor profiles. Their menu will feature the traditional items such as ribeyes, hamburgers and hotdogs with a mix of new items like brisket mac n-cheese, southwest salad, beef slider flights and more.

Graze On’s debut will be at the 2022 Ohio State Fair with locations by Cooper arena and in the Taste of Ohio Café. OCA is seeking FFA groups, 4-H clubs, county cattlemen’s associations, etc. to work as volunteers at the two locations during the fair. Volunteers will receive one free meal tickets and free admission into the fair.

Shifts will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each location will need four volunteers per shift. Those interested in volunteering should visit ohiocattle.org to learn more and fill out the sign-up form.