Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 1, 2022

Cold and damp to finish the week and weekend. Plenty of clouds circulate in over Ohio today as north winds rotate around the backside of strong low pressure lifting off to the northeast. These clouds can trigger spotty precipitation at times, but we don’t think its worth a lot of concern. However, this set up does mean we do no drying at all today. Clouds break up overnight and we should see sunshine for most of the day tomorrow.

Clouds increase tomorrow evening, and moisture moves through the northern half of the state the the overnight and into Sunday. Moisture totals are minor at a few hundredths to .3″ at most, but we will see potential for some wet snowflakes mixing in with the cold rain. Clouds hold through most of Sunday.

Monday brings another system with minor moisture, a few hundredths to .3″ over 90% of Ohio. Again, its not the moisture that’s a big problem, but the lack of drying. Tuesday turns out precipitation free, but will se more cl ouds over southern Ohio than north, again limiting drying. That being said, we do look to be warmer for Tuesday, and even for Wednesday ahead of our next front.

That front arrives Wednesday afternoon, bringing rain and thunderstorms to all of Ohio overnight Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Rain totals will be at least .25″-.75″ with coverage at 100%. Behind that we stay mild through Thursday, but then see strong wraparound moisture and cold air for overnight Thursday night and Friday. We can pick up a few hundredths to half an inch in that period, as temps drop to below normal levels once again. Combined totals from today through next Friday are shown on the map below….not huge totals, all things considered, but most of this action comes with limited drying opportunities.

The weekend of the 9th and 10th should be precipitation free. We are chilly for Saturday the 9th, but start to see some temperature moderation Sunday the 10th. This sets us up for a warmer week of the 11th. as an upper level ridge expands east. The extended 11-16 day forecast window is warmer, but may produce some moisture around the 13th-14th.