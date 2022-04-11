Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 11, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Warmer air builds into the eastern corn belt this week, but the warmer air also leads to instability, and that means showers and/or thunderstorms could make an appearance in Ohio. We turn colder to finish the week.

Today, scattered showers overspread Ohio. We see potential for .1″-.75″ over 80% of the state through the day today and into tonight. Action may start slow this morning, but we see rain in a large part of Ohio this afternoon and tonight. Everything is done before sunrise tomorrow, and we take break over the state tomorrow, turning out partly sunny and rather mild.

Showers return Wednesday and bring moisture into Thursday morning. We actually will see some sun to start Wednesday, with rain moving into western and northwestern counties by midday to early afternoon, and then taking well into the evening Wednesday to spread eastward. Action overnight Wednesday night and Thursday will be hit and miss. Much stronger and potentially severe thunderstorms look to stay to our west over IL and IN, allowing us to dodge the heavier rains. Overall, the moisture for Wednesday and early Thursday will be .1″-.6″ with coverage at 80%

Cooler air returns to finish the week, but we do not see as sharp of drop off as what happened last week. WE are just slightly cooler for Thursday afternoon and Friday, but see a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers may start off Saturday morning as a minor trough sags south across the region. That boundary does bring in a more substantial drop in temps for the balance of the weekend, Saturday and Sunday. However, we expect to be just slightly below normal.

Late Easter Sunday, moisture pushes back up into southern Ohio, limited mostly to the southern third to quarter of the state, but we can see .25″-.75″ rains. Monday the 18th that action pushes north to about US 30, with same totals. Then a reinforcing shot of cold air comes in for monday afternoon, Tuesday and Wednesday, triggering dominant clouds and scattered showers for the entire state. Combined rain totals from monday afternoon through Wednesday will be .25″-.6″ with 100% coverage. Temps will be below normal.

The map below shows combined 10 day rain totals over Ohio, still way too much moisture given the limited drying potential we are seeing during this period.