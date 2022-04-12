Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 12, 2022

Share Facebook

We should be rain free today for the most part, as the atmosphere loads up for tomorrow. Temps will be a bit warmer today as partly sunny skies try to emerge. There will be some net drying today. But just minor.

Rains are back tomorrow, starting first around midday in western tier counites. then rains move over the rest of the state, and the cold front passes early on Thursday morning. We still see the potential for strong thunderstorms staying well west over IL and IN. That means we dodge the heaviest rain potential, but still think we see rain totals for tomorrow and early Thursday coming in at .25″-.75″ with 80% coverage over Ohio. We will see rain done by sunrise or shortly thereafter Thursday morning.

Cooler air comes in behind the frontal boundary for Thursday, but not overly cold. Friday starts with scattered showers sagging into northern Ohio but otherwise we see a mix of clouds and sun there. Saturday looks similar, with a chance of scattered showers in central and southern Ohio through the morning, but nothing after that. Temps will be below normal for both days, Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday should turn out partly to mostly sunny, but chilly.

Rain showers are back for the first half of next week. An upper level low will move over the eastern corn belt and will draw down cold air along with plenty of moisture over the 3 day period. Right now we are penciling in rains of .25″-1″ combined, but will watch to see if and how that can change as we get closer to the event. Temps may average 10-20 degrees below normal to start next week. We look to get sun back for next Thursday the 21st, but stay chilly. This forecast is perhaps not as heavy on moisture in Ohio as for our neighbors to the west, but still, over the next 10 days, we see more moisture than we need and no prolonged period of good drying. Our soil conditions likely are no different on the 22nd than they are this morning, or perhaps wetter. The map below shows combined 10 day rain totals.