Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 13, 2022

We get wet today, as rain move in from the west and south. We still are likely going to miss the biggest threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. We wont rule out garden variety thunderstorms later tonight, but with out strong thunderstorms we miss the heaviest rain potential as well. Moisture starts mid to late morning in western tier counties and then spreads across the rest of the estate. We will see showers linger tomorrow through midday. Clouds break for some late day sun tomorrow afternoon. We are quite warm and mild today, but will see colder air on the backside of the front tomorrow. Rain totals will be .25″-1″ over 100% of Ohio in the next 30 hours.

Friday and Saturday are cooler, but not overly cold. We will have to deal with a few scattered showers in far NW Ohio tomorrow night into early Friday, and then down to US 30 Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Rains from those scattered showers will be .4″ or less, but we cant say we are dry. Farther south we expect little to no precipitation and better sunshine potential

Saturday afternoon is fully sunny as is Easter Sunday. Temps will stay chilly, averaging 10-15 degrees below normal. Monday through Wednesday of next week we are cloudy again with an upper level low slowly tracking across the eastern corn belt and Great Lakes. That low brings potential for .5″-1.25″ of rain over the combined 3 day period. That, combined with colder air that remains for the start of next week means we are looking at only minimal drying through the 10 day period here. The map below shows total rain potential from now through next Wednesday. We do dry out a bit next Thursday and Friday, but temps are expected to be slow to recover, at least on Thursday.