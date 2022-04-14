Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 14, 2022

Share Facebook

Rain ends this morning over Ohio. Rain ends sooner in western locations, and not until closer to midday in eastern counties. However, we will be rain free in all areas this afternoon. Additional rains this morning will run from a few hundredths to half an inch. Clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon, but we are cooler directly behind the cold front.

Clouds return tonight in northern areas, with scattered showers likely after midnight in far NW Ohio. Tomorrow scattered showers may try to expand south to around the US 30 corridor. Moisture is not that impressive at a few hundredths to a few tenths, but even so, we will see no drying. Temps stay normal to slightly below. The weekend looks precipitation free and we should see partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Easter Sunday, but temps will average 10-15 degrees below normal. That is due to a reinforcing shot of cold air coming across the Great Lakes for the weekend. The map below shows temps vs normal for Easter Sunday.

Scattered showers are back for monday and the first part of Tuesday of next week. Again, the new moisture is not big, under .25″ and coverage will be about 60%. But, with an atmospheric set up like that, we put drying at a minimum. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday will be precipitation free, and temps moderate Wednesday. That brings showers back with a frontal boundary passage overnight next Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Rain totals can be .1″-.6″ with coverage at 70%.