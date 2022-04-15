Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 15, 2022

Share Facebook

Times of clouds and sun across the state today. We will be cool, but not cold, as we wait for our next cold front to sag through later tonight. We expect more clouds in northern areas, and wont rule out a few showers popping up all the way down to the US 30 corridor, although we think the prime area for light off an on showers will be NW Ohio. We turn colder for the holiday weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected both tomorrow and Easter Sunday, but temps will be a good 10-20 degrees below normal. The map below shows Sunday high temps vs normal.

Scattered showers return after midnight Sunday night through monday, with potential for .25″-.75″ rain totals over 70% of Ohio. The heaviest rains will be in southern parts of the state. Then we are precipitation free for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A front lifts through overnight Wednesday night and Thursday, triggering showers again. This round produces a few hundredths to half an inch with coverage at 70%. We start to clear Thursday afternoon and we stay mild to warm.

Warm air will be in control from next Friday through the weekend and into monday the 25th. This is looking like our first good drying window in quite sometime, as are looking at the potential for 4 back to back to back warm, rain free days. Evaporation should really ramp up in that period, barring a pattern change. We will be watching how the pattern unfolds for the last week of April very closely, but would point you to that as our first real potential opportunity for field work. We will keep fingers crossed.