Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 18, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Disappointment this morning, as our hope for multiple back to back dry days later this week and weekend has gone out the window. We see a pattern of precipitation potential every couple of days continuing on through early may, and we also are keeping temps cool for a few more days.

Today will be wet as showers move through the entire state. We are expecting rain totals of .25″-.75″ over 100% of Ohio. The map below shows the spread over the next 24 hours. Clouds linger through tomorrow and we may see a few more spits or sprinkles through midday and early afternoon tomorrow, but those really do not impact our moisture totals at this point. We should see sunshine return Wednesday as temps climb. However. that south flow and warm surge comes just ahead of another frontal passage.

That cold front swing through early Thursday morning through the rest of the day. Rain totals look to be .1″-.5″ with 80% coverage over Ohio. The rain totals are not over the top, but we will definitely not be drying. For Friday we stay dry over the southern half to two thirds of the state, but have to leave the door open for thunderstorms to develop later Friday afternoon and early evening over northern areas, mostly from US 30 north. Those showers and storms could bring an additional .25″-1″ with 40% coverage in the areas mentioned.

Saturday should be sunny, dry and warm. Sunday follows suite as well, but clouds will be increasing near and after sunset., Our next front arrives overnight Sunday night and lingers through monday, triggering .25″-1.25″ rain potential with coverage at nearly 100%. We turn out mostly dry next Tuesday, then clouds and limited sun for Wednesday the 27th with potential showers returning and up to .4″ of moisture. ITs going to be tough to dry much over the next 10 day, it seems. But, temps do look to stay warmer over all starting the second half of this week.