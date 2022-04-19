Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 19, 2022

Share Facebook

We should be mostly rain free today, even though clouds will be somewhat pesky as they linger across most of the Eastern Corn belt. We stay cool today, but see a bump in temps tomorrow as sunshine is able to take more control. The pattern remains too wet, though, with plenty of moisture in the forecast through the rest of the 10 day period.

A frontal complex comes through the state after midnight tomorrow nigh through early Thursday afternoon. Rain totals will be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Then on Friday we turn out partly sunny from US 30 southward, but may have to deal with a few thunderstorms in the northern third of the state. The biggest risk will be in NW Ohio, but we wont rule out thunderstorms anywhere in the north on Friday, with .25″-1.25″ potential and coverage at 40%.

We should be precipitation free for the weekend, with temps normal to above normal and good sunshine However, a cold front is back for later monday and monday night, bringing rain and thunderstorms and the potential for up to 1″ of rain and 80% coverage. Behind that moisture threat we turn colder for next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with chances for spits and sprinkles Wednesday during the day.

So drying will be difficult to come by over the next 10 days. The colder surge next week also limits soil temperature moderation over the period somewhat. The map below shows precipitation totals for the next 10 days, and the spread across the state.