Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 20, 2022

Sunny and warm today. While we wish that this kind of weather would settle in for a few days back to back, unfortunately this is a brief anomaly, and rain is on the way back to the region. Temps will be above normal today on strong southwest flow ahead of our next front. Clouds increase in western Ohio as we get closer to evening.

Tonight rain arrives in western counties between 9PM and Midnight, and then spreads across the rest of the state through tomorrow afternoon. Rain totals will be kept at .25″-.75″, but we feel most areas will be half an inch or less. We expect coverage to be at 90% of Ohio. Clouds break late afternoon and evening in most of Ohio. Friday we see partly to mostly sunny skies from I-70 southward. However, in northern areas we will likely have to deal with thunderstorms from another disturbance lifting across northern IL and northern IN. That brings thunderstorm potential into NW Ohio first late morning on Friday, and then those meander across the rest of the northern half to third of the state on through the afternoon. All told, we could see an additional .25″-1.5″ of rain with 60% coverage of areas from I-70 north.

The weekend turns out partly to mostly sunny, warm and precipitation free. We should see good drying in those two days. However, clouds are back overnight Sunday night with rain and thunderstorms after midnight Sunday night through monday. Rain totals will be .25″-1″with coverage at 100% of Ohio. Behind that front we turn colder…much colder for the balance of the week. The colder air supports clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday, and we expect better sun for Thursday and Friday. However, with temps averaging a good 10-15 degrees below normal, any drying in that period, regardless of us being precipitation free, will be slowed. The map below shows rain potential over the next 6 days, today through next monday.