Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 21, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rain moves over Ohio today, bringing gentle rain totals of .25″-.75″ with 90% coverage. However, most of the state would see half inch or less by the time things wind down late this afternoon or evening. We likely get clouds to break up overnight. Tomorrow, We start with sun in all areas, but only keep sun through the day in areas south of I-70. North of I-70 we have another cluster of thunderstorms and rain moving in by midday, lingering through evening and overnight. We can even see some of that action Saturday morning in NE Ohio. Additional rains from that cluster will be half to 1.5″ with 60% coverage from I-70 north. The best threat of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will be in the afternoon in NW Ohio. The map below shows rains today, combined with the action tomorrow, for combined 2 day totals through Saturday morning.

The weekend turns out partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry – well, except NE Ohio where we have that Sunday morning rain lingering as we mentioned above. Temps will be above normal. Strong south flow will help produce some good evaporation, and southwest parts of the state may actually be able to test some fields. But, we cant give you any more than those two dry days back to back.

Rains are back overnight Sunday night though monday from a cold front. Rain totals will be .25″-1″ with 100% coverage. Much colder air races in behind the front, taking temps below normal tuesday through Friday. We see those temps moderate Saturday, the 30th. Now, for a little good news: we expect the Tuesday through Saturday period next week to stay precipitation free! Drying will be slow with temps below normal, but we don’t make our moisture situation any worse. In fact, we should see net drying next tuesday into the start of May, if the pattern holds.