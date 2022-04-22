Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 22, 2022

Share Facebook

A split forecast over the state today, with rain potential in the north and some sun in the south. We start partly sunny in all areas, but watch an area of showers and thunderstorms come across northern IN and southern MI into Ohio later this morning, and that moisture can linger in northern Ohio through tonight and early tomorrow. The best threat of thunderstorms will be in NW Ohio, while showers are more likely in north central and northeast. The Saturday moisture will be limited to NE Ohio as the system moves away. All told, we need to watch for .25″-1.25″ over about 60% of the northern third of the state. Central and southern Ohio will turn out partly sunny for the entire day. The map below shows rain potential for today through tomorrow morning.

The weekend will be sunny and warm all the way through, with the exception of some early showers in NE Ohio Saturday morning, as we mentioned above. Well above normal temps will be seen in all areas and we may push a few records here and there Saturday. Strong south winds will accompany the warm up. Sunday we see clouds increase late in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms are back Sunday evening and Monday. Rain is done in far northern Ohio monday morning, but will linger in central and southern Ohio through the entire day monday. That will produce rain totals of .1″-.6″ in the north, but 36 hour potential of .4″-1.25″ in the south. We expect nearly 100% coverage of rain in that Sunday night to monday night timeframe.

We turn colder for Tuesday through Thursday, but should be precipitation free. Partly sunny skies will accompany below normal temps, at times 10-15 degrees below normal. Scattered showers move in friday but have coverage of 40% or less, and rain totals of a few hundredths to .3″

A frontal boundary is slated to finish the month next Saturday the 30th. Rain totals can be .5″-1.5″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. We do manage to stay warm behind that front and dry for Sunday the first, and that dry trend remains in plat through Wednesday the 4th. Temps will pull back to near normal in that stretch.

Showers arrive for Cinco de Mayo on Thursday. Preliminary reads on the system show .25″-.75″ with nearly full coverage, then another cold Canadian blast is likely for the 6th and 7th of May to round out our extended forecast window.