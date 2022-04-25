Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 25, 2022

Share Facebook

A front began to push into Ohio late yesterday, and will continue to move across the state today. Rains started late yesterday and overnight in west central and NW Ohio. The rest of us see rain today and tonight. By sunrise tomorrow morning rain will be done in almost all areas, but may linger until mid morning southeast of a line from Wheeling, WV to Chillicothe. Rain totals out of this event will be .25″-1″ with 100% coverage, including what fell last night in parts of the state. If we see better thunderstorm development, we will have to keep any eye out for higher rain totals in a few spots. The map below shows today’s potential.

We clear out for the entire day tomorrow in most of the state, but see that clearing lag a little bit in SE Ohio. But, once we dry, we stay that way through the rest of the week. We are colder for tomorrow and Wednesday with well below normal temps. Then not as cold Thursday and mild for Friday and Saturday. Drying will be slowed a bit tomorrow and Wednesday due to the colder air, but we see good evaporation to finish the week and start the weekend.

Our next front arrives overnight Saturday night and brings rain and thunderstorms for Sunday. Rain totals will be .25″-1″ with coverage at 80%. We take a break for Monday, and then see rain return Tuesday the 3rd, with half to 1.5″ rains over 90% of Ohio. Wednesday the 4th is dry, and then showers and storms return for Thursday the 5th.

This weeks 4.5-5 day dry stretch is the best stretch we see, for drying, and then we are back to limited rain free days of drying between events starting this weekend and going all through next week. Will it be enough to accomplish anything in the fields? That depends entirely on what we see for final rain totals today, in our opinion.