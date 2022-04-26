Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 26, 2022

Share Facebook

Dry weather settles in over the region today, and will dominate through the end of the week. We may deal with a bit of lingering precipitation in far southeastern counties this morning, but sunshine will take control in all areas through the day, just some sooner than others. It will be cold for the next 2 days, as Canadian high pressure slides through the Great Lakes, but we will have the benefit of the sun angle to keep us from getting too extreme. Still, drying will be a bit limited the next 48 hours, due to colder than normal temps. We moderate a bit on Thursday, and the will be mild to warm for Friday and Saturday. That will be where we see the best evaporation and drying, and where the best potential for field work sets up.

A frontal boundary comes through on Sunday to start off the month of May. We expect rains of .25″-1.25″ with 80% coverage Sunday. Lingering action monday may produce an additional .25″-.5″, but only with 50% coverage, mostly over the southern half to third of Ohio. The map below shows rain potential from Sunday morning sunset Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay precipitation free with good sun and evaporation around .2″ per day. Then our next front is on track for Thursday the 5th, with rain totals from .25″-1.25″ and coverage at 80%. We turn much colder to start the extended 11-16 day forecast window on the 6th and 7th, but should see temps moderate behind that. Our next system may wait until closer to May 10th to arrive, near the end of the extended forecast period.