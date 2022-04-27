Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 27, 2022

Share Facebook

Dry and cool again today, but we start to see warming tomorrow over Ohio. We put together 3 dry and warm days from Friday through Saturday over Ohio. Enjoy them, because the forecast shows plenty of moisture coming back from Sunday through most of next week.

A cold front arrives overnight Saturday night and Sunday that brings .25″-1.5″ over 80% of Ohio. After a brief break, rain and storms are back for monday night through tuesday midday. Rain totals from that wave will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 90%. Then a third system shows up for Thursday that has similar totals of .25″-1.5″ out of showers and storms. As the maps show below, that means we have way too much potential moisture coming in next week with no significant drying potential in-between. This map covers the period from Saturday night through Friday midday.

Behind that front we do dry out for 3 days from next Friday the 6th through the start of the weekend. However, moisture likely returns late the 8th into the 9th, with potential to linger into the 10th. The extended pattern has the potential to finally end dry with 3 rain free days from the 10th through the 12th. But, we may not be able to accomplish much before then, if this wet forecast verifies.