Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 28, 2022

Not as cold today, and sunshine is still on track to dominate the rest of the week. Evaporation rates should be good through the end of the day tomorrow. Saturday starts with sun, but clouds increase in the afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorms arrive Saturday night and go through Sunday afternoon. Rain totals will be .25″-1.5″ from that wave with coverage at 80%. Then we take a bit of a break, with our next round of moisture coming Monday night through Tuesday. Rain totals from that wave will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 90%. Finally, we get our third system of the week coming Wednesday night through Thursday with rain totals again at half to 1.5″ and 100% coverage. The map below shows combined rain potential for the week. We do have concern about some lingering, wrap around moisture into early Friday, but still should turn out partly sunny by midday to afternoon on Friday.

The weekend of the 7th and 8th should be dry, but then we have potential for another rain event as we start off the extended 11-16 day forecast period on the 9th. That system, if it holds together will mean at least .25″-.75″ and 60% coverage.