Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 29, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry and warmer today. Clouds move into SW Ohio overnight tonight, but we are mostly rain free. Tomorrow clouds will be increasing and rain arrives in most of the state by evening, continuing through the overnight and into Sunday afternoon. Rain totals from that wave will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 80% of the state. Thunderstorms will be what gets any area into the upper half of the rain range.

We dry out Sunday night and stay that way monday. Rain and thunderstorms are back for Tuesday with half to 1.5″ totals on coverage of 90%. Behind that we put together another 36 hour precipitation free window, and showers and storms return for Thursday night through Friday. Rain totals will be similar at half to 1.5″ and coverage 75%. Generally, that means we are looking at our combined totals being at least half to 1″ and if thunderstorms hit the same areas in multiple waves, the top end of our rain potential next week is 3″-4″. The map below shows rain totals from tomorrow through next Friday.

Behind that last wave next week we may have to deal with lingering showers early Saturday into the afternoon, but then we see clouds break late. We should be sunny and dry for Sunday the 8th and Monday the 9th. A system developing in the northern Rockies will need to be watched for the week of the 9th, but a thunderstorm complex early in the week over the lower Mississippi river valley likely stays south of us.