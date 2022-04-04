Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 4, 2022

Share Facebook

Clouds are back today, especially over northern Ohio, as a minor disturbance moves over the Great Lakes. This disturbance will likely trigger scattered showers from I-70 northward. Tomorrow, we are drier up north, but a southern wave moves across areas of the state from I=70 south. Rain totals today in the north and tomorrow in the south are similar, meaning over the next 2 days, all of us have a high likelihood of seeing a few hundredths to .25″. The moisture will not be a major issue, but we clearly will not see any significant drying with this set up.

Wednesday a cold front sweeps through the entire state. that front will bring us all .25″-.75″ of moisture with coverage at 100%. The map below shows rain totals from Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Moisture will be done before sunrise on Thursday. We turn out partly sunny there, but also see temps fall through the day. Clouds are back on Friday with strong wrap around circulation triggering on and off scattered sprinkles and light rain showers. This cloudy, damp, cool set up holds over Ohio through at least sturdy midday, and we could add another few hundredths to few tenths over 80% of the state in that Friday to midday Saturday time frame. Clouds break up late Saturday and Saturday night.

Sunday turns out partly sunny and not as cold. Then monday through Wednesday of next week we are significantly warmer, with above normal temps expected here. Additionally, we should be mostly dry in that period, with only a few hit and miss showers that may try and pop up Tuesday afternoon in far NW and north central Ohio. Right now, we think those stay farther north and west, but want to keep an eye on the set up. The start of the extended period also looks warm and mostly dry for next Thursday and Friday. If this solution verifies, we may be looking at our best drying window in months coming here next week. We will keep fingers crossed.