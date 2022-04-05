Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 5, 2022

Share Facebook

Clouds and a bit of light rain moves over the southern part of the state today. Rain totals do not look to be that impressive, but may give a few hundredths to .25″ from I-70 southward. The northern half of the state ends up with a mix of clouds and sun. Clouds will build in all areas overnight tonight.

A cold front sweeps through all of the eastern corn belt tomorrow into early Thursday. In Ohio, we see this arriving midday to early afternoon tomorrow and sweeping through the state through midnight tomorrow night. Rain totals will end up at .25″-1″ and we expect 100% coverage. The map below shows rain totals through Sunrise Thursday. The balance of Thursday generally features a mix of clouds and sun, but temps will be turning colder as northwest flow takes over. Then we have to deal with nearly two days of wrap around cloud cover and moisture rotating around the backside of low pressure. That means Friday and Saturday are cloudy, gray and chilly, and we will not rule out sprinkles and scattered showers through the 48 hour period, totaling a few hundredths to another tenth or two and 100% converge of Ohio. The amount of moisture is not really problematic, but there is no chance of drying at all those days.

We get a bit more sun on Sunday, and as such will not be as cool. Then next week we have the warming continue. Expect mixed clouds and sun monday through Wednesday, but we wont rule out scattered bits of shower activity coming through, mostly late monday afternoon and overnight and again Tuesday evening and overnight. Coverage both times will be 30% or less, but we have to mention it. A strong cold front is on the way for next Wednesday night through Thursday, bringing potential for .25″-1″ again over 100% of Ohio.

The pattern still looks to be too wet for any meaningful field work in the near future. We just don’t have the drying potential with either cold air or light moisture around, and we also don’t put together any significant stretch of rain free weather either, unless you are in an area that misses one or both of the Monday and Tuesday chances of hit and miss action next week.