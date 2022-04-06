Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 6, 2022

Share Facebook

Rain falls today as a cold front sweeps through Ohio. We are confident that we see rain totals of .15″-.75″ with 85% coverage today. Rain starts mid morning in the west at the latest, and then finally finishes up near or just after midnight in the east. Clouds will break up behind the moisture and we see a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow.

Wrap around cloud cover and moisture rotates in on the backside of low pressure for Friday and Saturday. We expect scattered sprinkles and light showers to be around Friday, particularly afternoon and evening, and then a few more sprinkles Saturday. That action brings us an additional few hundredths to a tenth or two, but more importantly it makes drying impossible. Colder air will be in control through those days with below normal daytime highs.

Sun returns Sunday and as such we are not as cold. We turn out mild monday through Thursday morning with above normal temps. However, the atmosphere is a little unstable, and that may bring some pop up showers with less than full coverage. Right now the best chance looks to be Tuesday with 30% coverage of showers that can bring up to .3″.

A cold front is back for next Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing rains of .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80%. Temps likely do not fall off as far behind that front, and we stay near normal for next Friday into the weekend.