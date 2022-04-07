Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 7, 2022

Share Facebook

Mixed clouds and sun for Ohio today, but we should be mostly dry today, except for a few scattered showers induced by the lake in NE Ohio. However,. clouds thicken up l late tonight. We are cooler today and will see temps back up through the day.

A strong, trailing upper level low moves over WI today, and through MI tomorrow into Saturday. That low creates plenty of rotation from the north down through the region, bringing lots of clouds and the threat of precipitation. We wont rule out scattered sprinkles and light rain showers during the day, and overnight Friday night we wont rule out light wet snowflakes either. Additional precipitation will not be all that impressive at a few hundredths to .3″, but we can see coverage at nearly 100% of the state in the Friday Saturday period. Clouds will start to break up overnight saturdaynight.

We are partly sunny and dry for Sunday, and with the sun, we will not be as cold. Warmer air is in for Monday through Thursday, But, the warmer air features some instability too, We cant rule out scattered showers with 20% coverage monday, mostly far north, and scattered showers Wednesday with 60% coverage. Then Thursday we have a cold front moving through that brings rains of .25″-.75″. Combined rains for the 4 day stretch will be up to .25-1.1″, but mostly in the half to three quarter inch range. Not a lot of moisture, but also not drying a whole lot either. The map below shows the moisture potential Monday through Thursday.

We finish the week next week cooler and drier for Friday and Saturday, with temps normal to below. Warmer air tries to complete the weekend on Sunday the 17th.