Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 8, 2022

An upper level low tracks across the Great Lakes and eastern corn belt today and tomorrow, bringing plenty of cold air, light precipitation and gusty winds. We will be well below normal on temps the next 48 hours and can expect scattered sprinkles, light rain showers and some wet snowflakes as well. Total moisture does not look that impressive at a few hundredths to .25″, but we see 100% coverage over the next 2 days. The best chances of moisture will be later today and tonight, but we don’t see chances diminishing in general until tomorrow overnight.

We turn out partly sunny for Sunday and not as cold. Then we are warm for Monday through Thursday of next week. However, we do see scattered showers overnight Sunday night into monday over 40% of Ohio, Showers and thunderstorms popping up over 50% of the state Tuesday, and a few isolated showers Wednesday in SW Ohio. Then a frontal boundary drags through on Thursday, triggering .25″-.75″ rains with coverage at 80%. All told, for the Monday through Thursday period we can pick up .25″-1″ of moisture over Ohio, as shown on the map below.

Dry for Friday, Saturday and Sunday next week to finish out the 10 day forecast window. We are cooler on Friday but see moderating temps again for Easter weekend. Overall, we should expect good weather for eastern Sunday, although there is a minor string of showers that may break out to our north in MI and Ontario that we will be watching closely.