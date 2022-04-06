Ohio NRCS announces second round of Conservation Stewardship Program funding

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Ohio has announced a second round of funding for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). Private landowners interested in building on existing conservation efforts to improve production and reduce overall input costs are encouraged to apply by the May 13, 2022 deadline.

Through CSP, agricultural producers and forest landowners earn payments for actively managing, maintaining, and expanding conservation activities like cover crops, ecologically-based pest management, buffer strips, and pollinator and beneficial insect habitat – all while maintaining active agriculture production on their land.

“NRCS conservation programs are good for natural resources and for your operation’s bottom line,” said John Wilson, NRCS Ohio State Conservationist. “The Conservation Stewardship Program allows you to address resource concerns like nutrient management, soil quality and energy use, which can really impact a farmer’s margins.”

CSP encourages the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and new management techniques such as precision agriculture applications, on-site carbon storage and planting for high carbon sequestration rates, and new soil amendments to improve water quality.

Learn more about the CSP application process and eligible land use resource concerns: CSP FAQ Sheet

Contact a local Ohio USDA service center or visit the Ohio NRCS CSP webpage to learn more. While applications for CSP are accepted throughout the year, producers should submit applications by the deadline to be considered for the current funding period.