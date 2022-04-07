Ohio State hosts and wins the 2022 All East Livestock Contest￼

Share Facebook

The Ohio State University (OSU) hosted the 2022 All East Livestock Contest on the OSU Wooster campus from March 31 through April 3. This three-day collegiate livestock judging contest was sponsored by the Ohio State Department of Animal Sciences and the Agricultural Technology Institute (ATI). The event was attended by 64 contestants from eight four-year agricultural universities from across the eastern United States attended this contest. Attending universities included: Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, Pennsylvania State University, Purdue University, The Ohio State University, University of Illinois, University of Missouri, and University of Tennessee.

The contest consists of three separate contests held on consecutive days: market animal evaluation, breeding animal selection, and a traditional livestock judging contest. Awards were given to individuals and teams that excel in the individual contest categories. Results for the individual contests were also weighted across all three days on an equal basis to recognize high individuals and teams in the overall contest.

The market evaluation contest required contestants to estimate the carcass characteristics, grades, and price of beef cattle, sheep, and swine. The livestock used in this contest were provided by The Ohio State University farms and were transported to the Meat Lab on the OSU Columbus Campus to be harvested after the contest. Carcass data was collected by Lyda Garcia, OSU Extension specialist and judging coach, and was used to rank contests based on their estimates of carcass value. The market animal evaluation contest was won by Pennsylvania State University with The Ohio State University coming in second.

The breeding animal selection required contestants to place six classes of beef cattle, swine, sheep, and meat goats based on evaluation of phenotype and performance data. Contestants were also required to sort three keep/cull classes that include eight animals with the four best animals in the class needing to be designated as “keeper animals” that best fit within a provided scenario based on physical confirmation and performance data. Contestants also had to answer ten questions on each class in the contest, resulting in ninety questions overall. The breeding animal selection contest was won by the University of Missouri with The Ohio State University placing second.

The livestock judging contest followed the typical collegiate contest format of twelve placing classes of beef cattle, swine, swine, sheep, and meat goats with eight sets of oral reasons. Livestock for the breeding animal selection contest and the livestock judging contest were sourced from Ohio State farms and private farms. All animal judging took place at the OSU ATI Equine Facility in Apple Creek. Reasons for the livestock judging contest and the awards breakfast were at the Arden Shisler Conference Center on the Wooster Campus. The livestock judging contest was won by Michigan State University. The Ohio State University placed fifth.

The Ohio State University team was the High Team Overall because of their strong, consistent showing across all 3 days of competition. Michigan State finished second overall, the University of Tennessee third, Mississippi State University was fourth, and the University of Missouri finished fifth.

The Ohio State University team also placed an impressive four individuals in the top ten for the overall contest. Megan Drake was the high individual in the overall contest, Jacob Miller was third overall, Owen Wallace was eighth overall, Kaston Eichenauer was ninth overall, and Olivia Rinesmith was twelfth overall. Additional team members were Caden Gurney and Jon Black.

This event would not be possible without the amazing sponsors, officials, livestock providers and volunteers.

Platinum Sponsors, greater than or equal to $1,500 sponsorship

Kalmbach Feeds and Formula of Champions Show Feeds

United Producers, Inc

Certified Angus Beef

Ohio State Saddle and Sirloin Club

Ohio Cattlemen’s Association

Ohio Pork Council

Select Sires

AgCredit

1976 to 1978 Ohio State Livestock Judging Teams

Gold Sponsors, $750 to $1,499 sponsorship

Rogers Mill Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Silver Sponsors $250 to $749 sponsorship

Weaver Leather

Primetime Agrimarketing / Smart Auctions

Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

Saltwell Stables Western Store

Ohio Agribusiness Association

Contest officials included: Leah Amstutz, Tim Barnes, Molly Creamer, Ashley Culp, Dr. Kyle Culp, Kim Davis, Gregg Fogle, Allen Gahler, Kevin Hinds, Trevor Kirkpatrick, Robert Scholl Jr., Garrit Sproull, Gene Steiner, Mike Stitzlein, and Tom Turner.

Livestock were provided by: Chippewa Valley Angus Farm, Rittman; Diamond S Farms, Jeromesville; J & L Cattle Services, Jeromesville; Liggett Cattle Company, Dennison; OSU Beef Units, Columbus and Wooster; OSU Sheep & Goat Unit, Wooster; OSU Swine Unit, Wooster; Shearer Show Stock, Wooster; Stitzlein Club Lambs, Ashland; Tim Barnes, Radnor; and Turner Shorthorns, Somerset.

The contest was organized by Greg Meyer, Warren County Extension Educator and contest superintendent, Bain Wilson, Ohio State Livestock Judging Team coach, John Foltz and Jim Kinder, former Animal Sciences Department Chairs. Thank you to the efforts of Casey Meek, Gregg Fogle, and Brooke Steele of the OSU livestock centers for breeding and feeding livestock specifically for his event. The OSU ATI Hoof-N-Hide Club provided invaluable support for this event by volunteering their time and preparing the contestant lunch for the livestock judging contest. Additional volunteers included: Caroline Bensman, Brady Campbell, Hunter Frobose, Garth Ruff, Logan Heitzman, and Haley Zenda. We would also like to express gratitude to Belle Imaging and Marketing for photographing the contest and awards banquet.