Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 249 | The Doc is In

Dr. Dennis Summers, Ohio State Veterinarian with the Ohio Department of Agriculture joins Dusty and Kolt to chat about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever and how the Ohio Agriculture is responding. Plus, Matt visits with Preston Chilcote of Bane Welker Equipment about last minute planter prep tips. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!
Check Also
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast April 12, 2022
April 12, 2022 -- Rains are back tomorrow, starting first around midday in western tier counites. then rains move over the rest of the state, and the cold front passes early on Thursday morning...