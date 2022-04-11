Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 249 | The Doc is In

April 11, 2022

Dr. Dennis Summers, Ohio State Veterinarian with the Ohio Department of Agriculture joins Dusty and Kolt to chat about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever and how the Ohio Agriculture is responding. Plus, Matt visits with Preston Chilcote of Bane Welker Equipment about last minute planter prep tips. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!

