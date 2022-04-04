Temperatures below average as Ohio Crop Progress reports begin

Share Facebook

The 2022 growing season began with slightly cooler and drier conditions than the start of last year’s growing season, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent very short, 1 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 37 percent surplus. Temperatures for the week ending April 3 averaged 7.8 degrees below historical normals and the State received 0.25 inches of precipitation. There were 1.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 3.

To start the season, producers top dressed wheat and spread lime. Cattle were doing well while some goats and sheep were being kept off pastures due to weather conditions and temperatures. Oats were 3 percent planted compared to 8 percent last year. Winter wheat jointing was 2 percent while the winter wheat crop was rated 54 percent good to excellent condition.

This is the first weekly crop and weather report for the 2022 season. A series of weekly crop progress reports will be published each Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET throughout the crop season. The reports will cover planting and harvesting activities, crop development, weather data, and timely crop management information provided by farmers, USDA, and Ohio State University experts. For the earliest possible access, look for these reports on the internet shortly after the 4:00 PM release time.

