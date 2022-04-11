The A-C FFA Chapter Elects New Officers

Share Facebook

With over 130 members in the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Chapter, seven are elected each year to represent the chapter as officers. This year 30 members were eligible to run for office, and 9 members completed the application process, which included an in-person interview by the nominating committee. To become an officer of the A-C FFA chapter, you must have earned the Chapter FFA Degree and you must also plan on enrolling in an agriculture education course at A-C next year. The election took place February 14th, 2022 in the High School Cafetorium.

This year, five juniors and two sophomores were elected to serve. The 2022-2023 officer team as elected are: Hannah Saum (Junior) as President, Karlee Parry (Junior) as Vice President, Riley McKeska (Junior) as Secretary, Drew Dossman (Sophomore) as Treasurer, Autumn Parry (junior) as Reporter, Alex Williams (Junior) as Sentinel, and Lily Dennis (Sophomore) as Student Advisor.

As President, Saum runs each monthly meeting, and represents the chapter in a number of functions, including school board meetings. K.Parry as Vice-President, is in charge of all committee work, and also helps the president whenever needed. Parry’s duties as secretary is to keep the minutes of each and every meeting as well as to keep track of the chapter’s attendance. As the Treasurer, Dossman has to keep track of all the money the chapter receives, and spends. A.Parry has the responsibility of publishing monthly newsletters, frequent news releases, and creating the chapter scrapbook. Williams, as Sentinel, is in charge of keeping the meeting room comfortable and he makes sure that all members feel welcome. Additionally, he will assist the other officers and advisors whenever needed. Dennis’ duties as the Student Advisor is to be a role model to all members. She also will give advice to members, as well as assistance when it is needed.

All the officers at Amanda-Clearcreek feel very humbled for being entrusted by their peers to run the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA chapter.

Former President, Sara Sharp, said, “My vision for the future our chapter is to stay determined. We’ve definitely had some unique challenges we’ve had to face the past few years, and I think it’s important for our chapter to continue working hard and to stay persistent in what we do.”

The team would like to thank all members and advisors for their continuous support. They will serve until February 2023.

