The animal rights elephant in the room

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

Once upon a time, nearly two decades ago, a puppy was dumped on our farm.

Kent named him Barney, and he was a wonderful creature. With one exception. He had some hunting genes in his DNA which caused him to lose all sense of reason when his scent hound genetics took over. We had a difficult time keeping him safe. He was hit on the road during a snow storm one wintry morning.

We were sad and experienced the unbearable silence when a beloved pet has gone. A few weeks after the accident, Kent went to K&L in Fort Recovery, for their annual March Chopper School. I went to a nearby humane society and brought home the perfect companion for Kent (never mind the plan was to find the ultimate dog for me). Chopper was part Blue Heeler and part Labrador Retriever and completely adorable. For over 10 years, he spent every waking moment he could by Kent’s side.

Several months ago, we lost our white Lab mix, George. He was also abandoned here over a decade ago. George quickly became the guardian of the farm. He followed me when I fed calves. He monitored the farm’s perimeter and assessed every vehicle and visitor that arrived. This is not your grandparent’s farm neighborhood. A good guard dog is extremely important these days to ward off coyotes and unwelcome humans that show up to case the place looking for items to steal for drug money.

On March 22, K & L held another Chopper School. Kent headed southwest to Fort Recovery. I had plans to head to the nearby humane society and repeat history. I intended to find another cohort for Kent. It’s a good thing I called before I left. Turns out, you cannot just show up and adopt a dog. These days, you have to complete a personality profile that is used to match you with an appropriate animal. What? I have trained more dogs than I can care to admit. I spend most of my waking hours caring for animals. I do not need a psychological assessment. I need a puppy. One that will become the guardian of the cattle and the defender of the farm.

I discovered when talking to a breed rescue that disclosing your occupation as a farmer will likely prevent you from getting a dog. The breed I was interested in was a working breed yet the volunteer in charge informed me that they do not permit their dogs to work when placed in a home. It’s not like we make our dogs milk the cows. Although I do believe our Border Collies would probably enjoy this and perfect the milking routine, if it were possible. I am now watching the online classified ads for working ranches, and caring for the two border collies and retired Blue Heeler show dog that enjoy life on our farm, even if they work cattle and ended up here without psychological compatibility being established.

This leads me to the latest development in pending litigation in New York. On May 18, the New York Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments in a case about Happy the Elephant. This marks the first time in history that the highest court of any English-speaking jurisdiction will hear a habeas corpus brought on behalf of someone other than a human.

Happy is a female Asian Elephant, weighing 8,500 pounds, who was born in the wild in 1971. She was captured as a baby in Thailand and sold for $800 to a now defunct drive-by zoo, the Lion Country Safari in Laguna Hills, California. Since 1977, Happy the Elephant has been cared for by the Wildlife Conservation Society, who operates the Bronx Zoo, one of the world’s best. Happy is housed in a 1.15-acre exhibit that mimics the look of the wild. Most elephants in American zoos have lived in spaces half as large. There is another elephant, Patty, in an adjacent space, but Happy and Patty do not get along.

In 2006, the Bronx Zoo announced no further elephants would be acquired. Zoos have been responding to the growing public sentiment that elephants do not belong in captivity.

There have been no charges of abuse alleged against the Wildlife Conservation Society or the Bronx Zoo regarding Happy. There has, however, been media coverage focusing on Happy living alone in her habitat for 16 years. When it gets cold, Happy is moved to a small stall.

Steven Wise is the attorney representing the Non Human Rights Project (NhRP), an organization he founded. Wise has spent most of his legal career attempting to establish legal rights for animals. On October 2, 2018, NhRP filed a petition for a common law writ of habeas corpus in the New York Supreme Court, demanding recognition of Happy’s legal personhood and fundamental right to bodily liberty and her release to an elephant sanctuary.

A writ of habeas corpus orders the custodian of an individual in custody to produce the individual before the court to make an inquiry concerning his or her detention, to appear for prosecution or to appear to testify. In New York, a writ of habeas corpus may be obtained by any “person” who has been illegally detained. In Bronx County, most such claims arrive on behalf of prisoners on Rikers Island.

If the judge granted the habeas petition to move Happy from the zoo to a sanctuary, in the eyes of the law, she would be a person. She would have rights. On Feb. 18, 2020, NhRP lost their case. The judge ruled that Happy is not a person and not illegally imprisoned. NhRP filed an appeal on July 10, 2020. On Dec. 17, 2020, NhRP lost their appeal.

On May 4, 2021, the highest court in New York agreed to hear the case, The New York Farm Bureau, New York Dairy Association, and Northeast Agribusiness and Feed Alliance filed a brief in support of the Wildlife Conservation Society and the Bronx Zoo. This document supports their argument that extending the writ of habeas corpus to nonhuman animals will devastate the agricultural industry.

Granting personhood to one elephant would flood the courts with similar appeals for other animals and for broader rights. One of the biggest issues would be who speaks for the animals. I know from my time spent in Juvenile Court that representation of those who are too young or otherwise unable to talk can be a huge issue. I recall one case that lasted for several years because the guardian ad litem appointed to represent the interests of a child in an impoverished neighborhood opposed custody to the grandmother because the grandmother didn’t have curtains on her windows. I represented the grandmother. She finally got custody.

Here’s hoping that common sense prevails in May and while deliberations continue. I will keep you posted.

Leisa Boley Hellwarth is a dairy farmer and an attorney. She represents farmers throughout Ohio from her office near Celina. Her office number is 419-586-1072.