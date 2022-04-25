Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA spring 2022 updates

Share Facebook

On April 12th, the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Outdoor Power team of Eithan Campbell, Jacob Ditton and Ryan McRill competed in the District 5 CDE at Upper Valley CC. They competed as a team to troubleshoot a lawn mower, as well as individuals on 9 different practicums related to small engines, including oil, tool and parts ID, specs and manual use. The team did a great job and placed 5th in the district.———————————————————————————————————–

The Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Animal Management team placed 8th out of 28 teams at the State Animal Management CDE contest on April 13th in Columbus. Contestants were asked to do species identification, nutritional assessments, and habitat evaluations of over 100 types of small animals. TVS’s team was made up of Lynnlee Voge, Maggie Hoover, Myleigh Lakes, and Elliott Voge. Bekah Sunvold also competed in the contest. Lynnlee scored high for the team, placing 9th overall individual out of 109 students. (L to R): Myleigh Lakes, Maggie Hoover, Bekah Sunvold, Elliott Voge and Lynnlee Voge.

On Tuesday, March 15, 27 new Greenhand Degree holders and 3 Chapter Degree recipients were honored at the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA March FFA meeting. These members have worked hard to earn their degrees by meeting specific requirements set by National FFA, Ohio FFA and our chapter. We are proud to enter their names into the chapter’s membership records. Thank you degree recipients for being engaged members of the chapter!