West Holmes FFA Chapter March meeting

The West Holmes FFA Chapter held their March meeting on March 21, 2022. Members participated in an Easter Egg Hunt during the meeting. The meeting took place in the commons of the school and was brought to order by President Cora Crilow. Opening Ceremonies were held. Officer reports were given. Olivia Gerber moved and Ally Ogi seconded to recess for 10 minutes. Motion passed. Committee reports were given after the recess. New Business, Grant Miller moved and Jenna Sheldon seconded to host and participate in the trap shoot on April 23rd and pay for supplies. Motion passed. Garrett Fowler moved and Lexy Starner seconded to pay for supplies for the banquet. Motion passed. Andi Schuch moved and Gabby Yates seconded to donate all proceeds from the silent auction at the banquet to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Motion passed. Maria Steiner moved and Blazedyn Mullins seconded to pay for supplies for the Ag mechanics contest. Motion passed. Taylor Patterson moved and Amy Hughes seconded to use flowers from the Posey Pad for the banquet. Motion passed. Brody Gindelsberger moved and Andi Schuch seconded to approve the Honorary Chapter Degree, Distinguished Service Award, and Certificate of Appreciation nominees as posted. Motion passed. Jimmy Lesiak moved and Wyatt Myers seconded to help Holmes County Soil and Water District with tree packing April 5th and 6th. Motion passed. Alex Pringle moved and Brody Gindelsberger seconded to donate the root beer float money to the theater light fund. Motion passed. Casey Ogi moved and Garrett Fowler seconded to pay for the FFA week speaker. Motion passed. Wyatt Schlauch moved and John Maloney seconded to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed. Meeting adjourned at 8:24.