Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Saturday March 5th, West Holmes FFA members competed at the Marysville judging invitational. The poultry team placed 14th. Individually Becca Schuch was 60th, Dakotah Ringwalt was 61st, and Alysa Pringle was 90th. The poultry contest consists of three placing classes of hens, broilers, and ready to cook carcasses. They grade carcasses and the interior and exterior of eggs. Alex Pringle competed in the general livestock contest and individually placed 111th out of 623 individuals.

On Saturday February 26th, West Holmes FFA members competed at the ATI judging event. The general livestock teams placed 4th and 18th. Individually Casey Ogi was 3rd, Andi Schuch was 13th, Ethan Feikert was 26th, Derek Miller was 74th, Cora Crilow was 80th, Hayden Smith was 111th, Alex Pringle was 133rd, Jenna Sheldon was 161st, and Maren Drzazga was 196th. The general livestock contest consists of evaluating livestock based on muscle quality, and structural soundness. They also take a general knowledge test. The dairy team placed 8th. Individually Wyatt Schlauch was 15th, Maison Carter was 28th, and Laina Croskey was 54th. The dairy contest consists of evaluating dairy cattle and taking a general knowledge test. Great job all!