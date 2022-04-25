Members who participated in District Outdoor Power. Front row (L-R) John Maloney and Wyatt Schlauch. Middle row (L-R) Adam Mast, Maison Carter, Wyatt Myers, Logan VanSickle, and Grant Miller. Back row (L-R) Kalan Bowling and Jimmy Lesiak.

West Holmes FFA members participated in District Outdoor Power contest

April 25, 2022 FFA News Leave a comment

On April 11th, 2022 the West Holmes FFA members participated in the District 2 Outdoor Power contest. Our teams placed 5th, 12th, and 13th. Individually Logan VanSickle was 6th, Wyatt Myers was 13th, John Maloney was 19th, Wyatt Schlauch was 23rd, Jimmy Lesiak was 25th, Kalan Bowling 28th, Maison Carter 30th, Grant Miller was 31st, and Adam Mast was 36th. The contest includes troubleshooting, tools, fastener, and parts ID, reading an electrical diagram, and using the JD parts lookup system, and equipment pre-check activity. Thank you to Ag Pro Millersburg for hosting! 

