Wet, cool weather limiting field work

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

High soil moisture supplies continued to limit fieldwork in many areas of the State, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 33 percent surplus. Temperatures for the week ending April 24 averaged 4.4 degrees below historical normals and the State received 0.70 inches of precipitation, 0.08 inches below normal. There were 1.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 24.

Limited fieldwork activities included tile work, top dressing wheat, and applying manure and fertilizer. Livestock were reportedly doing well and adequately adjusting to weather conditions. Oats were 30 percent planted and 11% the of oats were emerged. Winter wheat jointing was 41% while the winter wheat crop was rated 66% good to excellent condition.

For more from this week’s report, click here.