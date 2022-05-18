Ag Issues team brings home banner￼

Share Facebook

Hard work paid off for the five members of the Agriculture Issues Forum CDE team from Zane Trace on April 30th as they became the first banner-winning CDE from Zane Trace since 2018 with their 4th place finish in the state finals! The team researched the issue of meat processing access in Southern Ohio and presented their forum to five community groups in order to qualify. Along the way the students built their public speaking skills and learned how to work as a team. They represented ZTHS very well!