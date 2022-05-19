Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA recognizes members

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On May 16th at 7:00 pm in the auditorium at Anthony Wayne High School, the Anthony Wayne -Penta FFA Chapter held our 2021-2022 Awards Ceremony, A Night at the FFA Awards Ceremony. During the awards ceremony we recognized our chapter and our members’ accomplishments throughout this past year, we also inducted an honorary degree member, awarded scholarships, and installed the 2022 -2023 Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA Executive Team.

At States Anna Wright received a Gold rating for her work on the secretary’s book, Mikalyn D’Amore earned a Gold rating for her work on the treasurer’s book, and Vesta Miller earned a Gold rating for her work on the reporter’s book. At the State Agriscience Fair, Mikalyn D’Amore placed 1st in environmental systems division 5. Makayla Tellier placed 2nd, in social systems division 3, and Ronald Bischoff and Nick Wacha placed 1st in Social Systems, division 6. Mikalyn D’Amore submitted a proficiency application to the State FFA award evaluation in the Prociencey Area of Agriscience Research Integrated Systems. She placed 1st in the district and placed 2nd in the state. At the Ohio FFA Convention earlier this month, Lily Fries received her State FFA Degree. At the National FFA Convention held in October, Ronald Bischoff placed 2nd in social systems, division 3 and Jake Zajkowski placed 1st in plant systems, division 5. At the National FFA Convention earlier this year, Nicole McMullen and Haley Schmersal received their American FFA degree.

Other award winners included:

The Top Scholars for each grade were 8th Grade- Grant Hubley, Freshman-Makayla Tellier, Sophomore-Summer Muhlenkamp, Junior- Justin Schroeder, and Senior- Mikalyn D’Amore

The 110% award was sponsored by Ag Credit this years winner was Vesta Miller.

Star greenhands- Carol Beck and Alana Rowe.

Star chapter member- Makayla Tellier

Outstanding Junior Award- Nick Wacha

Outstanding Senior Award- Mikalyn D’Amore

Les Disher Leadership award- Lily Fries.

Honorary degree member- Whitney Short

Finally, the 2022-2023 Exec. Team was installed. The 2022-2023 Anthony Wayne – Penta FFA Chapter Executive Team members are Ronald Bischoff, Autumn Navarre, Shelby Navarre, Eva Schadewald, Justin Schroeder, Makayla Tellier and, Nick Wacha. Following the ceremony, an assortment of desserts were enjoyed be all attendees. Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.