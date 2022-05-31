Battle for protecting preserved farmland won (sort of, for now)

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

Arno Renner predicted the future for his farm and he did not like what he saw. He decided to take action to preserve his farmland near Marysville in Union County and in the clear path of potential development. To protect his farm for perpetuity, Renner donated the development rights to his 231.25 acres of land valued at over $3.5 million on Nov. 5, 2003. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) accepted the donation. At the time, the ODA Office of Farmland Preservation entered into an agreement with the Union Soil and Water Conservation District to monitor the easement on the land.

The Agricultural Easement Donation Program (AEDP) is one tool for landowners to protect their farm’s soils, natural resource features, and scenic open space. It provides landowners the opportunity to donate the easement rights on viable farmland to the ODA. In addition to the donation program, the State also has an easement purchase program using Clean Ohio Conservation Fund.

The validity and value of these farmland preservation efforts have been tested several times in various attempts to develop the Renner property in some way. The most recent test came when Columbia Gas of Ohio initiated eminent domain proceedings against the farms protected by the Renner agricultural easement. The monitor of the agricultural easement, the Union Soil and Water Conservation District, has taken the position that the terms of the ag easement prohibit non-farm commercial/industrial utility construction, including the proposed Columbia Gas pipeline.

If constructed as proposed, the “permanent” utility line easements sought by Columbia Gas from the landowners would be 1.818 acres and 4.531 acres respectively, and also a take of “perpetual” yet “temporary” construction easements that would impact an additional .854 acres and 2.143 +/- acres respectively. Additionally, the Columbia Gas takes include 2.256 acres and 1.513 acres described by Columbia Gas as “indicated damages.” Therefore, the total ag easement acreage impacted by the Columbia Gas take would be 13.115 +/- acres. The affected farms are located on Adelsberger Road and Industrial Parkway in Marysville. The farms preserved by the Renner Ag Easement are 120.9 and 110.25 acres.

A recent ruling in the eminent domain cases was given in late April of 2022. The ruling was a win for the Baileys on one of their two objections to the Columbia Gas takings.

“After extensive hearings, the trial court in Union County issued its decision on April 25. The court ruled consistently with its decisions in a number of other Columbia Gas pipeline cases that were before it,” said Laura Curliss, an attorney representing the Baileys. “The Court ruled that the Ohio Power Siting Board had not reviewed the nature of this gas easement in particular — what’s called the temporary perpetual easement for a 25-foot take of land. The Court held that the Columbia Gas take was more than necessary and the Ohio Power Siting Board had not reviewed the amount of land that was going to be taken and for how long.”

So, while Columbia Gas is not permitted to take the land through eminent domain, the reason is not because the land was in a protected easement.

“From my point of view, Columbia Gas’ right to take land protected by an agricultural easement is a key issue in this matter. Throughout the years, the Baileys have had other challenges to their land that different utilities have wanted to take land and put in another type of utility. And in the past, the Ohio Department of Agriculture has stepped up to the plate and they have sent letters or the attorney general has issued a letter saying that the easement was protecting the land and it was preserved Ohio farmland in the AEDP. Those things prevented a utility line from going in,” Curliss said. “On that point I want to say that this particular easement in my experience — and I’ve been doing this since 2004 — it could almost be no clearer than it is in its terms. It expressly prohibits non-farm commercial utility lines of all kinds and it prohibits excavation. It prohibits new road building. It prohibits a whole lot of things that would prevent this type of construction and a taking. So, the actions of the Ohio Department of Agriculture in this matter are very disappointing. The Ohio Department of Agriculture throughout the last couple of decades have been very good about enforcing agricultural easements until this administration.”

Curliss expects an appeal from Columbia Gas.

“We’ve seen in prior cases that Columbia Gas has appealed. So, I anticipate that there will be an appeal to the Third District Court of Appeals,” she said. “And then the Baileys will have another chance to make not only their arguments about why eminent domain should not happen on this particular project, but also that there is no right to take. These farms are protected by an Ohio agricultural easement. They are also Ohio Sesquicentennial Farms. So for these reasons, if the Bailey farm cannot be protected, I’m not sure what farm in Ohio can be protected from this kind of taking.”

And if protected land is not really protected, there is not much integrity in land preservation efforts, said Don Bailey.

“We’re concerned that once one utility is allowed to go through, it is a natural corridor for all utilities to start going through. Since it is preserved as farmland, the value of it is much less than the commercial value of the land across the road. It is the cheapest place for utilities to go through. That is what we are afraid of. If the State won’t defend it, preserved land will be targeted for that particular reason,” Bailey said. “This is not just about us. Right now, I could not recommend to another farmer that they give their easement to the state. I’d hate to see that because this is a good program and people have invested a lot of time and money in it. Many farm owners want a way to preserve their farm. It is disheartening to see this. If there are no teeth in the easement, then the program is dead.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for those who would like to donate funding to help the Baileys with legal costs in this high stakes case for the future of farmland preservation in Ohio at: gofundme.com/f/help-uphold-ohio-farmland-preservation.