Benjamin Logan FFA 51th annual banquet

Benjamin Logan FFA held their 51th annual banquet on April 23, 2022. We decided to continue with last year’s idea of holding an outdoor banquet. Benjamin Logan FFA was honored to recognize their members for all of their hard work and dedication to the organization while providing a meal from Where’s There Smoke and The Flying Pepper Food Trucks. Highlights of the banquet included senior and senior parent recognition as well as ….

Chapter Honorary FFA Degrees

Kyle Ackley

Jerry Forsythe

State FFA Degrees

Alicia Jenkins

Kendra Kennedy

Owen O’ Brien

Whitney Willoby

Carson Lyden

Ava Boysel

American FFA Degrees

Tanner Anspach

Bradey Ackley

Matt Black

Emily Roth

Tanner Sines

Top Ten Fruit Sales

Lyllian Kelley 1st

Emily Musser 2nd

Carson Lyden 3rd

Payton Henry 4th

Addison & Andrew Huffman 5th

Justin Elliot 6th

Elizabeth Deardurff 7th

Shelbie Snoke 8th

Madison Buettner 9th

Ava Liles 10th

Proficiency Awards

Tanner Anspach- Turfgrass Management

Excellence in Agriculture Awards

Lyllian Kelley & Addison Huffman- Freshmen

Samantha Howe-Niswonger- Sophomore

Owen O’ Brien and Matthew Beikman – Juniors

Matt Smith – Guidance Counselor

Chapter Star Awards

Samantha Howe-Niswonger- Star Greenhand

Taylor Forsythe- Star Chapter Farmer

Ava Boysel- Star in Agribusiness

Sally Stolly- Outstanding Supporter

Retiring Benjamin Logan FFA Officers

Shelbie Snoke- President

Kendra Kenndy- Vice President

Whitney Willoby- Secretary

Maria Henderson- Treasurer

Madison Buettner- Reporter

Matthew Beikman- Sentinel

Taylor Forsythe- Student Advisor

2022-2023 Benjamin Logan FFA Officers