Benjamin Logan FFA 51th annual banquet

Benjamin Logan FFA held their 51th annual banquet on April 23, 2022. We decided to continue with last year’s idea of holding an outdoor banquet. Benjamin Logan FFA was honored to recognize their members for all of their hard work and dedication to the organization while providing a meal from Where’s There Smoke and The Flying Pepper Food Trucks. Highlights of the banquet included senior and senior parent recognition as well as ….
Chapter Honorary FFA Degrees
- Kyle Ackley
- Jerry Forsythe
State FFA Degrees
- Alicia Jenkins
- Kendra Kennedy
- Owen O’ Brien
- Whitney Willoby
- Carson Lyden
- Ava Boysel
American FFA Degrees
- Tanner Anspach
- Bradey Ackley
- Matt Black
- Emily Roth
- Tanner Sines
Top Ten Fruit Sales
- Lyllian Kelley 1st
- Emily Musser 2nd
- Carson Lyden 3rd
- Payton Henry 4th
- Addison & Andrew Huffman 5th
- Justin Elliot 6th
- Elizabeth Deardurff 7th
- Shelbie Snoke 8th
- Madison Buettner 9th
- Ava Liles 10th
Proficiency Awards
- Tanner Anspach- Turfgrass Management
Excellence in Agriculture Awards
- Lyllian Kelley & Addison Huffman- Freshmen
- Samantha Howe-Niswonger- Sophomore
- Owen O’ Brien and Matthew Beikman – Juniors
- Matt Smith – Guidance Counselor
Chapter Star Awards
- Samantha Howe-Niswonger- Star Greenhand
- Taylor Forsythe- Star Chapter Farmer
- Ava Boysel- Star in Agribusiness
- Sally Stolly- Outstanding Supporter
Retiring Benjamin Logan FFA Officers
- Shelbie Snoke- President
- Kendra Kenndy- Vice President
- Whitney Willoby- Secretary
- Maria Henderson- Treasurer
- Madison Buettner- Reporter
- Matthew Beikman- Sentinel
- Taylor Forsythe- Student Advisor
2022-2023 Benjamin Logan FFA Officers
- Kendra Kenndy-President
- Owen O’Brien- Vice President
- Whitney Willoby- Secretary
- Emily Musser- Treasurer
- Madison Buettner- Reporter
- Addison Huffman- Sentinel
- Carson Lyden- Student Advisor
- Liam Sweeney- Asst. Vice President
- Lyllian Kelley- Asst. Secretary
- Caitlin Blumenschien- Asst. Treasurer
- Libby Siefring- Asst. Reporter