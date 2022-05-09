Benjamin Logan FFA members competed in State Dairy Judging competition

Share Facebook

On March 29th Benjamin Logan FFA members Garret Stineman, Kenzee Roseburrough, Matthew Cox, Micah Ackley, and Alex Crumm competed in the State Dairy Judging competition at the Ohio State Fair Grounds. FFA member Kenzee Roseburrough said “I had a good time judging dairy and can’t wait until next year.” The purpose of the Dairy Cattle CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to select quality dairy cattle. Students will be challenged with pedigree evaluation, sire selection, linear evaluation, a written test, placing classes and written class reasons.

On March 29th Benjamin Logan FFA members Elizabeth Deardurff, Emily Musser, Peyton Henry, and Gavin Hamm competed in the State Dairy Handlers competition at the Ohio State Fair Grounds where Emily Musser led the team by placing 8th in state. FFA member Emily Musser said “I had a great time competing and was very excited with how I placed.” The purpose of the Dairy Handlers CDE is designed to recognize the contribution of the holders in presenting each animal to its best advantage for the contestants in the dairy cattle contest.

On March 14th Benjamin Logan FFA members Kendra Kennedy, Emily Musser, Whitney Willoby, and Addie Huffman competed in the State Ag Sales Competition at the Ohio FFA Center where they placed 15th in the state. FFA member Kendra Kennedy said “I am very proud of the team and how far we went this year, and I can’t wait until next year.” The purpose of this CDE is the marketing of agricultural products.The key is profitability in today’s competitive economy, and agricultural sales play a major role in the marketing process. Through this CDE, students will have the opportunity to demonstrate skills in sales by participating in a wide range of activities oriented around the total sales process.

On March 26th Benjamin Logan FFA member Lylli Kelly competed in the State Equine Judging competition at the Ohio State Fair Grounds. FFA member Lylli Kelly said “Equine judging was a great experience and I will continue working hard.” The Equine Management CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students current horse evaluation and selection techniques in addition to developing management skills necessary for success in the equine industry.

On March 26th Benjamin Logan FFA member Liam Sweeney competed in the State Poultry Judging competition at the Ohio State Fair Grounds. FFA member Liam Sweeney said “Judging Poultry was fun and I am looking forward to it next year.” The purpose of the Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event encourages learning through activities relative to production and management, processing, marketing and food safety and quality of poultry and poultry products.

On March 26th Benjamin Logan FFA members Taylor Forsythe, Carson Lyden, Emily Musser, Whitney Willoby, and Chloe Crumm competed in the State General Livestock Judging competition at the Ohio State Fair Grounds where Taylor Forsythe led the team placing 35th out of 1000. FFA member Taylor Forsythe said “I did my best placing for my last year and judging livestock has been a great experience.” The purpose of this CDE is an educational program designed as a practical method of teaching students to recognize quality production animals. The skills students learn in evaluating general livestock should make them better livestock producers and consumers by providing hands-on, practical experience in identifying and understanding characteristics that affect production and quality.