Benjamin Logan FFA presented to the second graders about production agriculture

Benjamin Logan FFA members spent their day on April 26th at Bellefontaine Elementary School presenting to the second graders about production agriculture. Some of the stations included beef, corn, dairy, livestock, poultry and learning about how a tractor operates. Students also enjoyed a hamburger provided by the Logan County Cattlemen’s Association. Benjamin Logan FFA member, Talley Hartraniff, said “I enjoyed teaching the students how the properly care for a horse.” Another Benjamin Logan FFA member Georgia Bates stated “ I enjoyed working with the students and teaching them where their food comes from.”

On April 28th, the FFA members at Benjamin Logan got the opportunity to help along side the presenters, Bob and Lois Stoll, Nancy McGuire and JIll Smith, with an Ag Day for the 2nd graders at Benjamin Logan. The stations included beef, corn, dairy, livestock, poultry and learning about how a tractor operates.Students were also given a hamburger provided by the Logan County Cattlemen’s Association. Benjamin Logan FFA member, Libby Siefring stated, “I loved working and teaching the students about some of the dangers on a farm and how to prevent them.” Another Benjamin Logan FFA member, Emily Musser said, “ I enjoyed getting to share with the students and answering their questions.”