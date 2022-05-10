BEST season wraps up for beef exhibitors

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) program wrapped up the 2021-2022 BEST season on May 7 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Over 800 BEST exhibitors and families gathered to watch youth receive awards for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more.

This year’s BEST program featured seven weekends of sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. It was the biggest season yet with over 676 youth participants showing around 1,030 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.

This season’s sponsoring partners were Ag-Pro Companies and John Deere, Bane-Welker Equipment, Bob Evans Farms, Diamond T Land & Cattle Co., Dickson Cattle Co., D&E Electric – The Young Family, M.H. EBY, Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Farm Bureau, The Folks Printing, Jones Show Cattle, R.D. Jones Excavating, Ricer Equipment and Weaver Livestock.

“There is no other program in the country like Ohio’s BEST program,” said Karigan Blue, BEST program coordinator. “We are proud to not only host competitive cattle shows, but additional divisions such as Stockmanship, community service, and more that mold these youth to become the future leaders of our industry.”

The banquet kicked off with the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) donation. BEST exhibitors raised money earlier in the year through the Celebrity Showdown and collected pop tabs all year. Over 710 pounds of pop tabs were accumulated and this year’s donation total was $22,948. The highest donations were from HR Cattle Co., Huron County, with $2,025 and Austin Sutherly, Clark County, with $1,300. Brock Perry, Ottawa County, submitted the most pop tabs with 137 pounds.

Thanks to the program’s generous sponsors, many door prize giveaways and drawings were held. The hottest drawings were for the BEST trailer, the Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) trailer (both trailers donated by M.H. EBY) and the John Deere Gator (donated by Ag-Pro). The winners of these prizes receive a full year’s use of the item. The following were this year’s winners:

BEST Trailer – Kelsie Davis, Lorain County

BBS Trailer – Jayla Ricer, Pike County

John Deere Gator – Andrew Johnson, Preble County

The Novice Division of BEST includes first year participants. All Novice exhibitors were given an entry into their own unique drawing for every animal they showed at each show throughout the season. This year’s prize was a wrapped show box donated by Weaver Leather Livestock. The winner of the show box was Brade Wright, Perry County.

The main event of the evening was the award recognition ceremony for the hard work exhibitors showcased throughout the season. The following are the awards presented throughout the night:

CHARACTER TRAITS WINNERS

OCA and Weaver Leather Livestock teamed up to recognize individuals that are exceptional leaders, no matter their age. Weaver sponsored the 2021-2022 BEST character trait awards, highlighting passion, generosity, joyfulness and determination. Any OCA member, BEST participant or their parents could nominate exhibitors for any of these traits. This year’s winners were:

Passion – Gage Farrar, Jackson County

Generosity – Luke Jennings, Clermont County

Joyfulness – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County

Determination – Ella Grimwood, Ashland County

YOUTH SCHOLARSHIPS

BEST participants’ efforts in academics and extracurricular activities are also recognized through the BEST Scholarship program. This year five $1,000 scholarships were awarded: Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County Skyler Ward, Preble County Reed Schumacher, Putnam County Lily Green, Erie County Luke Jennings, Clinton County.

STOCKMANSHIP DIVISION

The Stockmanship Division of BEST offers contests for participants to showcase their abilities and talents outside of the ring. This division is sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau. This year, the program hosted five different contests that were Prepared Speaking, Salesmanship, Cattlemen’s Challenge, the Fitting Contest and Judging Contest at the Ohio Beef Expo. This year’s overall Stockmanship winners were:

Beginner Stockmanship Division

Champion Overall Beginner Stockman – Emma Helsinger, Preble County

Reserve Overall Beginner Stockman – Kasen Cole, Preble County

Third Overall Beginner Stockman – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County

Fourth Overall Beginner Stockman – Avery Flax, Clark County

Fifth Overall Beginner Stockman – Eli Creech, Preble County

Junior Stockmanship Division

Champion Overall Junior Stockman – Russell Fox, Seneca County

Reserve Overall Junior Stockman – Grace Sautter, Sandusky County

Third Overall Junior Stockman – Asa Minton, Adams County

Fourth Overall Junior Stockman – Cassidy Harris, Preble County

Fifth Overall Junior Stockman – David O’Reilly, Geauga County

Intermediate Stockmanship Division

Champion Overall Intermediate Stockman – Ashton Bain, Highland County

Reserve Overall Intermediate Stockman – Cheyenne Myers, Stark County

Third Overall Intermediate Stockman – Alexis Perry, Ottawa County

Fourth Overall Intermediate Stockman – Gus Wilt, Fayette County

Fifth Overall Intermediate Stockman – Riley Burtchin, Wood County

Novice Stockmanship Division

Champion Overall Novice Stockman – Emma Lewis, Lorain County

Reserve Overall Novice Stockman – Annabelle Harris, Preble County

Third Overall Novice Stockman – Jordan Fitz, Perry County

Fourth Overall Novice Stockman – Porter Beck, Morrow County

Fifth Overall Novice Stockman – Brade Wright, Perry County

Senior Stockmanship Division

Champion Overall Senior Stockman – Erika Grum, Licking County

Reserve Overall Senior Stockman – Grant Helsinger, Montgomery County

Third Overall Senior Stockman – Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County

Fourth Overall Senior Stockman – Kaysie Healy, Geauga County

Fifth Overall Senior Stockman – Lily Green, Erie County

PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Beginner Division

1st Place – Emma Helsinger, Preble County – “Eyes on the Judge”

2nd Place – Brock Fox, Seneca County – “Just Follow my Lead”

3rd Place – Eli Creech, Preble County – “Crown watching the final drive in Marion”

Junior Division

1st Place – Kylie Holman, Licking County – “Summer Sunsets”

2nd Place – Jorja Morgan, Gallia County – “Stand for what you believe in, even if it means standing alone”

3rd Place – Reagan Farrar, Jackson County – “Peek-a-boo”

Intermediate Division

1st Place – Page Gehret, Darke County – “Eyes on the Prize”

2nd Place – Tatumn Poff, Geauga County – “A HUGe Congratulations!”

3rd Place – Jaycee Yelton, Champaign County – “Life is Better on the Farm”

Senior Division

1st Place – Sadie Holman, Licking County – “Closing Time”

2nd Place – Sadie Holman, Licking County – “Stella”

3rd Place – Macie Riley, Fayette County – “Dialed In”

Adult Division

1st Place – Kim Poff, Geauga County – “Patiently Waiting 02.26.22”

2nd Place – Kim Videkovich, Pickaway County – “Following the Feed”

3rd Place – Susie Perry, Ottawa County – “Beans for Days”

Editor’s Choice

The Editor’s Choice winner will have their photo featured on the Summer Issue of the Ohio Cattleman magazine.

Editor’s Choice Award – Kylie Holman, Licking County – “Summer Sunsets”

Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention – Page Gehret, Darke County – “Eyes on the Prize”

SHOWMANSHIP

Beginner Division

First Overall Beginner Showman – D’lelah Laber, Highland County

Second Overall Beginner Showman – Avery Flax, Clark County

Third Overall Beginner Showman – Emma Helsinger, Preble County

Fourth Overall Beginner Showman – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County

Fifth Overall Beginner Showman – Garrett Reusch, Medina County

Sixth Overall Beginner Showman – Sophia Clemons, Huron County

Seventh Overall Beginner Showman – Reid Bishop, Clark County

Eighth Overall Beginner Showman – Easton Sautter , Wood County

Ninth Overall Beginner Showman – Colby Hoffman, Union County

Tenth Overall Beginner Showman – Bristol Bates, Muskingum County

Junior Division

First Overall Junior Showman – Karissa Treadway, Warren County

Second Overall Junior Showman – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County

Third Overall Junior Showman – Owen Bailey, Wayne County

Fourth Overall Junior Showman – Ella Reed, Fairfield County

Fifth Overall Junior Showman – Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County

Sixth Overall Junior Showman – Asa Minton, Adams County

Seventh Overall Junior Showman – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County

Eighth Overall Junior Showman – Kendall Bishop, Clark County

Ninth Overall Junior Showman – Masen Jolliff, Hardin County

Tenth Overall Junior Showman – Gavin Richards, Wood County

Intermediate Division

First Overall Intermediate Showman – Karly Goetz, Ottawa County

Second Overall Intermediate Showman – Madison Paden, Guernsey County

Third Overall Intermediate Showman – Adeline Sorgen, Van Wert County

Fourth Overall Intermediate Showman – Tucker Shepard, Henry County

Fifth Overall Intermediate Showman – Delaney Chester, Warren County

Sixth Overall Intermediate Showman – Josie Kidwell, Knox County

Seventh Overall Intermediate Showman – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County

Seventh Overall Intermediate Showman – Shae Conrad, Champaign County

Eighth Overall Intermediate Showman – Jayla Ricer, Pike County

Ninth Overall Intermediate Showman – Delaney Jones, Allen County

Tenth Overall Intermediate Showman – Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County

Novice Division

First Overall Novice Showman – Brade Wright, Perry

Second Overall Novice Showman – Abigail Sharpe, Licking

Third Overall Novice Showman – Colton Worden, Crawford

Fourth Overall Novice Showman – Natalie Jagger, Morrow

Fifth Overall Novice Showman – Grace Tuttle, Clark

Sixth Overall Novice Showman – Garrett Hensel, Crawford

Seventh Overall Novice Showman – Porter Beck, Morrow

Eighth Overall Novice Showman – Lane Rizor, Morrow

Ninth Overall Novice Showman – Layton Immel, Tuscarawas

Tenth Overall Novice Showman – Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey

Senior Division

First Overall Senior Showman – Macie Riley, Fayette County

Second Overall Senior Showman – Beau Johnson, Gallia County

Third Overall Senior Showman – Emily Jones, Butler County

Fourth Overall Senior Showman – Destiny Lafever, Ashland County

Fifth Overall Senior Showman – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County

Sixth Overall Senior Showman – Haley Dean, Clinton County

Seventh Overall Senior Showman – Luke Schroeder, Defiance County

Eighth Overall Senior Showman – Erin Pope, Gallia County

Ninth Overall Senior Showman – Payton Shepard, Henry County

Tenth Overall Senior Showman – Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County

BREED DIVISION CHAMPIONS

Champion Angus Heifer – Mallory Myers, Licking County

Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Ellly Castello, Belmont County

3rd Overall Angus Heifer – Rees Toler, Gallia County

4th Overall Angus Heifer – Natilee Noll, Noble County

5th Overall Angus Heifer – Ella Pietranton, Belmont County Champion

Angus Steer – Macie Riley, Fayette County

Reserve Champion Angus Steer – Madison Paden, Guernsey County

Champion Charolais Heifer – Olivia Wood, Meigs County

Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer – Colten Luyster, Belmont County

Champion % Charolais Heifer – Gabe Montgomery, Licking County

Reserve Champion % Charolais Heifer – Colton Luyster, Belmont County

Champion Charolais Steer – Trenton Braska, Richland County

Reserve Champion Charolais Steer – Kendra Marty, Wayne County

Champion Chianina Heifer – Becca Pullins, Meigs County

Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer – Abigail Sharpe, Licking County

3rd Overall Chianina Heifer – Mackenzie Neal, Preble County

4th Overall Chianina Heifer – Pace Miller, Holmes County

5th Overall Chianina Heifer – Emma Yochum, Highland County

Champion Chianina Steer – Alicia Graham, Licking County

Reserve Champion Chianina Steer – Beau Johnson, Gallia County

3rd Overall Chianina Steer – Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

4th Overall Chianina Steer – Annistyn Oszust, Tuscarawas County

5th Overall Chianina Steer – Karissa Treadway, Warren County

Champion Hereford Heifer – Delaney Chester, Warren County

Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer – Lily Green, Erie County

3rd Overall Hereford Heifer – Andrew Johnson, Preble County

4th Overall Hereford Heifer – Mason Love, Fairfield County

5th Overall Hereford Heifer – Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County

Champion Hereford Steer – Reid Bishop, Clark County

Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Paige Lee, Preble County

Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County

Reserve Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer – Hannah French, Huron County

Champion Maine Anjou Steer – Karissa Treadway, Warren County

Reserve Champion Maine Anjou Steer – Henleigh Painter, Licking County

3rd Overall Maine Anjou Steer – Jayla Ricer, Pike County

4th Overall Maine Anjou Steer – Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County

5th Overall Maine Anjou Steer – James Myers, Licking County

Champion Mainetainer Heifer – Erin Pope, Gallia County

Reserve Champion Mainetainer Heifer – Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County

3rd Overall Mainetainer Heifer – Mallory Meyers, Licking County

4th Overall Maintainer Heifer – Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County

5th Overall Mainetainer Heifer – Corynne Kinney, Huron County

Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County

3rd Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Reed Schumacher, Putnam County

4th Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Karly Goetz, Ottawa County

5th Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County

Champion Shorthorn Steer – Gage Farrar, Jackson County

Reserve Shorthorn Steer – Carson Pahl, Wyandot County

Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Ella Reed, Fairfield County

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Ella Forni, Licking County

3rd Overall Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Harrison Sutphen, Muskingum County

4th Overall Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County

5th Overall Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Amanda Annett, Knox County

Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer – Natilee Noll, Noble County

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer – Rylan Luyster, Belmont County

3rd Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer – Allison Lust, Crawford County

4th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County

5th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer – Mckayla Feikert, Wayne County

Champion Simmental Heifer – Matthew Koverman, Scioto County

Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County

Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer – Payton Shepard, Henry County

Champion % Simmental Heifer – Rees Toler, Gallia County

Reserve Champion % Simmental Heifer – Guy Calaway, Meigs County

3rd Overall % Simmental Heifer – Caylee Sager, Fulton County

4th Overall % Simmental Heifer – Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County

5th Overall % Simmental Heifer – Kesselyn Bigley, Washington County

Champion Simmental Steer – Carson Barton, Clinton County

Reserve Champion Simmental Steer – Brayden Ross, Adams County

Champion High % AOB Heifer – Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County

Reserve Champion High % AOB Heifer – Jack McDaniel, Champaign County

Champion Low % AOB Heifer – D’lelah Laber, Highland County

Reserve Champion Low % AOB Heifer – Tucker Shepard, Henry County

Champion AOB Steer – Kailyn Mattis, Perry County

Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Gage Farrar, Jackson County

Champion Crossbred Heifer – Riley Berger, Coshocton County

Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer – Grace Almendinger, Licking County

3rd Overall Crossbred Heifer – Rylan Luyster, Belmont County

4th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Elizabeth Gibson, Perry County

5th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Mackenzie Bromley, Muskingum County

6th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County

7th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Colton Beck, Morrow County

8th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Payton Stover, Richland County

9th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Luke Lukowski, Stark County

10th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Piper Shepard, Henry County

Champion Market Heifer – Haley Dean, Clinton County

Reserve Champion Market Heifer – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County

3rd Overall Market Heifer – Rylan Luyster, Belmont County

4th Overall Market Heifer – Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford County

5th Overall Market Heifer – Josie Bowcott, Gallia County

5th Overall Market Heifer – Paige Gehret, Darke County

6th Overall Market Heifer – Austin Sutherly, Clark County

7th Overall Market Heifer – Luke Fulton, Miami County

8th Overall Market Heifer – Colby Hoffman, Union County

9th Overall Market Heifer – Brade Wright, Perry County

9th Overall Market Heifer – Marshall Capps, Allen County

9th Overall Market Heifer – Jack Stingley, Warren County

10th Overall Market Heifer – Easton Sauter, Wood County

10th Overall Market Heifer – Lucy Smith, Morrow County

Champion Crossbred Steer – Cody Foor, Licking County

Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer – Delaney Jones, Allen County

3rd Overall Crossbred Steer – Shae Conrad, Champaign County

4th Overall Crossbred Steer – Grant Belleville, Wood County

4th Overall Crossbred Steer – Chase Boring, Perry County

5th Overall Crossbred Steer – Stella Koehler, Fairfield County

6th Overall Crossbred Steer – Jenna Young, Harrison County

7th Overall Crossbred Steer – Cheyenne Myers, Stark County

8th Overall Crossbred Steer – Lainey Miller, Licking County

9th Overall Crossbred Steer – Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County

10th Overall Crossbred Steer – Destiny Lafever, Ashland County

10th Overall Crossbred Steer – Destiny Lafever, Ashland County

11th Overall Crossbred Steer – Macie Riley, Fayette County

12th Overall Crossbred Steer – Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

12th Overall Crossbred Steer – Addie Foor, Licking County

12th Overall Crossbred Steer – Mason Kinney, Huron County

13th Overall Crossbred Steer – Owen Bailey, Wayne County

13th Overall Crossbred Steer – Kaden McGuffey, Champaign County

14th Overall Crossbred Steer – Owen Bailey, Wayne County

15th Overall Crossbred Steer – Carly Csapo, Wayne County

15th Overall Crossbred Steer – Luke Schroeder, Defiance County

NOVICE CHAMPIONS

Champion Novice Heifer – Ella Forni, Licking County, Shorthorn Plus

Reserve Champion Novice Heifer – Grace Almendinger, Licking County, Crossbred

3rd Overall Novice Heifer – Abigail Sharpe, Licking County, Chianina

4th Overall Novice Heifer – Payton Stover, Richland County, Crossbred

5th Overall Novice Heifer – Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County, Hereford

6th Overall Novice Heifer – Payton Walker, Stark County, Crossbred

7th Overall Novice Heifer – Lane Rizor, Morrow County, Hereford

8th Overall Novice Heifer – Layton Immel, Tuscarawas County, Hereford

9th Overall Novice Heifer – Micah Nethers, Licking County, Shorthorn

10th Overall Novice Heifer – Natalie Jagger, Morrow County, Hereford

Champion Novice Market Animal – Trenton Braska, Richland County, Charolais

Reserve Champion Novice Market Animal – Kaitlyn Mattis, Perry County, AOB

3rd Overall Novice Market Animal – Paige Lee, Preble County, Hereford

4th Overall Novice Market Animal – Josie Bowcott, Gallia County, Market Heifer

5th Overall Novice Market Animal – Cayden Wood, Sandusky County, Hereford

6th Overall Novice Market Animal – Logan Bowcott, Gallia County, Crossbred

7th Overall Novice Market Animal – Grace Tuttle, Clark County, Crossbred

8th Overall Novice Market Animal – Natalie Brown, Pickaway County, Crossbred

9th Overall Novice Market Animal – Brade Wright, Perry County, Market Heifer

9th Overall Novice Market Animal – Matt Cheek, Warren County, Crossbred

10th Overall Novice Market Animal – Colton Worden, Crawford County, Crossbred

BRED & OWNED CHAMPIONS

Champion Bred and Owned Heifer – Delaney Chester, Warren County, Hereford

Reserve Bred and Owned Heifer – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County, Simmental

3rd Overall Bred and Owned Heifer – Ellis Davis, Highland County, Charolais

4th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer – Karly Goetz, Ottawa County, Shorthorn

5th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer – Maddox Cupp, Fairfield County, Hereford

5th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer – Trevin Redd, Wyandot County, Hereford

Champion Bred and Owned Market Animal – Gage Farrar, Jackson County, AOB

Reserve Bred and Owned Market Animal – Karissa Treadway, Warren County, Chianina

3rd Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal – Cheyenne Baker, Preble County, ShorthornPlus

4th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal – Addison Moran, Adams County, Maine-Anjou

5th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal – Victoria Hiler, Crawford County, Maine-Anjou

5th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal – Bailey Harris, Jefferson County, Shorthorn Plus

BUCKEYE BREEDERS SERIES CHAMPIONS

The Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) recognizes breeders and exhibitors who show cattle bred, born and raised in Ohio.

BBS Heifers

Champion Angus Heifer – Ella Pietranton, Belmont County

Reserve Angus Heifer – Garrett Miley, Noble County

Champion Charolais Heifer – Ellis Davis, Highland County

Champion % Charolais Heifer – Rylee Bloomfield, Crawford County

Champion % Charolais Heifer – Abigail Thornton, Fairfield County

Champion Chianina Heifer – Becca Pullins, Meigs County

Reserve Chianina Heifer – Abigail Sharpe, Licking County

Champion Hereford Heifer – Delaney Chester, Warren County

Reserve Hereford Heifer – Lily Green, Erie County

Champion High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County

Reserve High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Hannah French, Huron County

Champion Mainetainer Heifer – Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County

Reserve Mainetainer Heifer – Mallory Myers, Licking County

Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County

Reserve Shorthorn Heifer – Karly Goetz, Ottawa County

Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Ella Reed, Fairfield County

Reserve Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Ella Forni, Licking County

Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County

Reserve Purebred Simmental Heifer – Payton Shepard, Henry County

Champion % Simmental Heifer – Guy Calaway, Meigs County

Reserve % Simmental Heifer – Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County

Champion High % Aob Heifer – Jack McDaniel, Champaign County

Reserve High % Aob Heifer – John Goebel, Williams County

Champion Low % Aob Heifer – D’lelah Laber, Highland County

Reserve Low % Aob Heifer – Tucker Shepard, Henry County

BBS Steers

Champion Angus Steer – Madison Paden, Guernsey County

Reserve Angus Steer – Addy Brenner, Stark County

Champion Charolais Steer – Kendra Marty, Wayne County

Champion Chianina Steer – Karissa Treadway, Warren County

Reserve Chianina Steer – Alexis Perry, Ottawa County

Champion Hereford Steer – Paige Lee, Preble County

Reserve Hereford Steer – Cayden Wood, Sandusky County

Champion Maine-Anjou Steer – Jayla Ricer, Pike County

Reserve Maine-Anjou Steer – James Myers, Licking County

Champion Shorthorn Steer – Carson Pahl, Wyandot County

Reserve Shorthorn Steer – Jayla Ricer, Pike County

Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer – Allison Lust, Crawford County

Reserve Shorthorn Plus Steer – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County

Champion Simmental Steer – Carson Barton , Clinton County

Reserve Simmental Steer – Jackson Brandt, Tuscarawas County

Champion AOB Steer – Kaitlyn Mattis, Perry County

Reserve AOB Steer – Gage Farrar, Jackson County

BEST COMMITTEE

The OCA BEST program functions through the leadership of the BEST Committee. Serving on the BEST Committee are Chairman – Todd Pugh, Stark County; Vice-Chairman – Mark Hara, Franklin County; Karigan Blue, BEST Program Coordinator, Henry County; Drew Baus, Wood County; Kim Herman, Allen County; Ian Van Kirk, Licking County; Roger Hunker, Huron County; Amber Shoemaker, Stark County; Sally Puzacke, Tuscarawas County; Trevor Tom, Muskingum County; Linde Sutherly, Clark County; Erin Alava, Hancock County; Shane Riley, Fayette County; Ben Dickson, Morrow County; and Bill Tom, Ohio State Fair Beef Director.

This season’s Junior Representatives were Mckenzie Riley, Fayette County; Grace England, Portage County; Dawson Osborn, Highland County; Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County; and Payton Shepard, Henry County. England and Riley have completed their term as BEST Junior Representatives and new leadership was announced for the 2022-2023 season. Those individuals are Grant Belleville, Wood County; Gage Farrar, Jackson County; and Luke Schroeder, Defiance County. This season’s Junior Representatives were Mckenzie Riley, Fayette County; Grace England, Portage County; Dawson Osborn, Highland County; Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County; and Payton Shepard, Henry County. England and Riley have completed their term as BEST Junior Representatives and new leadership was announced for the 2022-2023 season. Those individuals are Grant Belleville, Wood County; Gage Farrar, Jackson County; and Luke Schroeder, Defiance County.