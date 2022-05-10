       
2022 Ohio Beef Expo

BEST season wraps up for beef exhibitors

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) program wrapped up the 2021-2022 BEST season on May 7 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Over 800 BEST exhibitors and families gathered to watch youth receive awards for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more. 

This year’s BEST program featured seven weekends of sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. It was the biggest season yet with over 676 youth participants showing around 1,030 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season. 

 This season’s sponsoring partners were Ag-Pro Companies and John Deere, Bane-Welker Equipment, Bob Evans Farms, Diamond T Land & Cattle Co., Dickson Cattle Co., D&E Electric – The Young Family, M.H. EBY, Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Farm Bureau, The Folks Printing, Jones Show Cattle, R.D. Jones Excavating, Ricer Equipment and Weaver Livestock. 

 “There is no other program in the country like Ohio’s BEST program,” said Karigan Blue, BEST program coordinator. “We are proud to not only host competitive cattle shows, but additional divisions such as Stockmanship, community service, and more that mold these youth to become the future leaders of our industry.” 

 The banquet kicked off with the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) donation. BEST exhibitors raised money earlier in the year through the Celebrity Showdown and collected pop tabs all year. Over 710 pounds of pop tabs were accumulated and this year’s donation total was $22,948. The highest donations were from HR Cattle Co., Huron County, with $2,025 and Austin Sutherly, Clark County, with $1,300. Brock Perry, Ottawa County, submitted the most pop tabs with 137 pounds. 

 Thanks to the program’s generous sponsors, many door prize giveaways and drawings were held. The hottest drawings were for the BEST trailer, the Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) trailer (both trailers donated by M.H. EBY) and the John Deere Gator (donated by Ag-Pro). The winners of these prizes receive a full year’s use of the item. The following were this year’s winners: 

 BEST Trailer – Kelsie Davis, Lorain County 

 BBS Trailer – Jayla Ricer, Pike County 

 John Deere Gator – Andrew Johnson, Preble County 

The Novice Division of BEST includes first year participants. All Novice exhibitors were given an entry into their own unique drawing for every animal they showed at each show throughout the season. This year’s prize was a wrapped show box donated by Weaver Leather Livestock. The winner of the show box was Brade Wright, Perry County. 

The main event of the evening was the award recognition ceremony for the hard work exhibitors showcased throughout the season. The following are the awards presented throughout the night:  

CHARACTER TRAITS WINNERS 

 OCA and Weaver Leather Livestock teamed up to recognize individuals that are exceptional leaders, no matter their age. Weaver sponsored the 2021-2022 BEST character trait awards, highlighting passion, generosity, joyfulness and determination. Any OCA member, BEST participant or their parents could nominate exhibitors for any of these traits. This year’s winners were: 

Passion – Gage Farrar, Jackson County 

Generosity – Luke Jennings, Clermont County

Joyfulness – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County 

Determination – Ella Grimwood, Ashland County 

 YOUTH SCHOLARSHIPS  

 BEST participants’ efforts in academics and extracurricular activities are also recognized through the BEST Scholarship program. This year five $1,000 scholarships were awarded: Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County Skyler Ward, Preble County Reed Schumacher, Putnam County Lily Green, Erie County Luke Jennings, Clinton County.

 STOCKMANSHIP DIVISION 

 The Stockmanship Division of BEST offers contests for participants to showcase their abilities and talents outside of the ring. This division is sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau. This year, the program hosted five different contests that were Prepared Speaking, Salesmanship, Cattlemen’s Challenge, the Fitting Contest and Judging Contest at the Ohio Beef Expo. This year’s overall Stockmanship winners were: 

 Beginner Stockmanship Division 

 Champion Overall Beginner Stockman – Emma Helsinger, Preble County 

 Reserve Overall Beginner Stockman – Kasen Cole, Preble County 

 Third Overall Beginner Stockman – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County

 Fourth Overall Beginner Stockman – Avery Flax, Clark County 

 Fifth Overall Beginner Stockman – Eli Creech, Preble County

Junior Stockmanship Division

Champion Overall Junior Stockman – Russell Fox, Seneca County 

 Reserve Overall Junior Stockman – Grace Sautter, Sandusky County 

 Third Overall Junior Stockman – Asa Minton, Adams County 

 Fourth Overall Junior Stockman – Cassidy Harris, Preble County 

 Fifth Overall Junior Stockman – David O’Reilly, Geauga County

 Intermediate Stockmanship Division 

Champion Overall Intermediate Stockman – Ashton Bain, Highland County 

 Reserve Overall Intermediate Stockman – Cheyenne Myers, Stark County 

 Third Overall Intermediate Stockman – Alexis Perry, Ottawa County 

 Fourth Overall Intermediate Stockman – Gus Wilt, Fayette County 

 Fifth Overall Intermediate Stockman – Riley Burtchin, Wood County 

 Novice Stockmanship Division 

Champion Overall Novice Stockman – Emma Lewis, Lorain County 

Reserve Overall Novice Stockman – Annabelle Harris, Preble County 

Third Overall Novice Stockman – Jordan Fitz, Perry County 

Fourth Overall Novice Stockman – Porter Beck, Morrow County 

Fifth Overall Novice Stockman – Brade Wright, Perry County 

Senior Stockmanship Division 

Champion Overall Senior Stockman – Erika Grum, Licking County

Reserve Overall Senior Stockman – Grant Helsinger, Montgomery County 

Third Overall Senior Stockman – Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County 

Fourth Overall Senior Stockman – Kaysie Healy, Geauga County 

Fifth Overall Senior Stockman – Lily Green, Erie County 

PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Beginner Division 

1st Place – Emma Helsinger, Preble County – “Eyes on the Judge” 

2nd Place – Brock Fox, Seneca County – “Just Follow my Lead” 

3rd Place – Eli Creech, Preble County – “Crown watching the final drive in Marion” 

Junior Division 

 1st Place – Kylie Holman, Licking County – “Summer Sunsets” 

 2nd Place – Jorja Morgan, Gallia County – “Stand for what you believe in, even if it means standing alone” 

 3rd Place – Reagan Farrar, Jackson County – “Peek-a-boo” 

 Intermediate Division 

 1st Place – Page Gehret, Darke County – “Eyes on the Prize”

 2nd Place – Tatumn Poff, Geauga County – “A HUGe Congratulations!” 

 3rd Place – Jaycee Yelton, Champaign County – “Life is Better on the Farm” 

 Senior Division
 1st Place – Sadie Holman, Licking County – “Closing Time”

 2nd Place – Sadie Holman, Licking County – “Stella”

 3rd Place – Macie Riley, Fayette County – “Dialed In” 

 Adult Division 

 1st Place – Kim Poff, Geauga County – “Patiently Waiting 02.26.22” 

 2nd Place – Kim Videkovich, Pickaway County – “Following the Feed” 

 3rd Place – Susie Perry, Ottawa County – “Beans for Days”

 Editor’s Choice 

 The Editor’s Choice winner will have their photo featured on the Summer Issue of the Ohio Cattleman magazine.  

 Editor’s Choice Award – Kylie Holman, Licking County – “Summer Sunsets” 

 Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention – Page Gehret, Darke County – “Eyes on the Prize” 

 SHOWMANSHIP

 Beginner Division 

First Overall Beginner Showman – D’lelah Laber, Highland County 

 Second Overall Beginner Showman – Avery Flax, Clark County 

 Third Overall Beginner Showman – Emma Helsinger, Preble County 

 Fourth Overall Beginner Showman – Avery Sautter, Sandusky County 

 Fifth Overall Beginner Showman – Garrett Reusch, Medina County 

 Sixth Overall Beginner Showman – Sophia Clemons, Huron County

 Seventh Overall Beginner Showman – Reid Bishop, Clark County 

 Eighth Overall Beginner Showman – Easton Sautter , Wood County 

 Ninth Overall Beginner Showman – Colby Hoffman, Union County 

 Tenth Overall Beginner Showman – Bristol Bates, Muskingum County 

 Junior Division 

First Overall Junior Showman – Karissa Treadway, Warren County 

Second Overall Junior Showman – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County 

 Third Overall Junior Showman – Owen Bailey, Wayne County 

 Fourth Overall Junior Showman – Ella Reed, Fairfield County 

 Fifth Overall Junior Showman – Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County 

 Sixth Overall Junior Showman – Asa Minton, Adams County 

 Seventh Overall Junior Showman – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County 

 Eighth Overall Junior Showman – Kendall Bishop, Clark County 

 Ninth Overall Junior Showman – Masen Jolliff, Hardin County

 Tenth Overall Junior Showman – Gavin Richards, Wood County 

 Intermediate Division 

First Overall Intermediate Showman – Karly Goetz, Ottawa County 

Second Overall Intermediate Showman – Madison Paden, Guernsey County 

Third Overall Intermediate Showman – Adeline Sorgen, Van Wert County 

Fourth Overall Intermediate Showman – Tucker Shepard, Henry County 

Fifth Overall Intermediate Showman – Delaney Chester, Warren County 

Sixth Overall Intermediate Showman – Josie Kidwell, Knox County 

Seventh Overall Intermediate Showman – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County 

Seventh Overall Intermediate Showman – Shae Conrad, Champaign County 

Eighth Overall Intermediate Showman – Jayla Ricer, Pike County 

Ninth Overall Intermediate Showman – Delaney Jones, Allen County 

Tenth Overall Intermediate Showman – Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County 

 Novice Division 

First Overall Novice Showman – Brade Wright, Perry 

Second Overall Novice Showman – Abigail Sharpe, Licking 

 Third Overall Novice Showman – Colton Worden, Crawford 

 Fourth Overall Novice Showman – Natalie Jagger, Morrow 

 Fifth Overall Novice Showman – Grace Tuttle, Clark 

 Sixth Overall Novice Showman – Garrett Hensel, Crawford 

 Seventh Overall Novice Showman – Porter Beck, Morrow 

 Eighth Overall Novice Showman – Lane Rizor, Morrow 

 Ninth Overall Novice Showman – Layton Immel, Tuscarawas 

 Tenth Overall Novice Showman – Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey

Senior Division 

First Overall Senior Showman – Macie Riley, Fayette County 

Second Overall Senior Showman – Beau Johnson, Gallia County

Third Overall Senior Showman – Emily Jones, Butler County 

 Fourth Overall Senior Showman – Destiny Lafever, Ashland County 

 Fifth Overall Senior Showman – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County 

 Sixth Overall Senior Showman – Haley Dean, Clinton County 

 Seventh Overall Senior Showman – Luke Schroeder, Defiance County 

 Eighth Overall Senior Showman – Erin Pope, Gallia County 

 Ninth Overall Senior Showman – Payton Shepard, Henry County 

 Tenth Overall Senior Showman – Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County 

BREED DIVISION CHAMPIONS 

 Champion Angus Heifer – Mallory Myers, Licking County 

 Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Ellly Castello, Belmont County 

 3rd Overall Angus Heifer – Rees Toler, Gallia County 

 4th Overall Angus Heifer – Natilee Noll, Noble County 

 5th Overall Angus Heifer – Ella Pietranton, Belmont County Champion 

Angus Steer – Macie Riley, Fayette County 

 Reserve Champion Angus Steer –  Madison Paden, Guernsey County 

 Champion Charolais Heifer – Olivia Wood, Meigs County 

 Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer – Colten Luyster, Belmont County 

 Champion % Charolais Heifer – Gabe Montgomery, Licking County 

 Reserve Champion % Charolais Heifer – Colton Luyster, Belmont County 

 Champion Charolais Steer – Trenton Braska, Richland County 

 Reserve Champion Charolais Steer –  Kendra Marty, Wayne County 

 Champion Chianina Heifer – Becca Pullins, Meigs County 

 Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer – Abigail Sharpe, Licking County 

3rd Overall Chianina Heifer – Mackenzie Neal, Preble County 

4th Overall Chianina Heifer – Pace Miller, Holmes County 

5th Overall Chianina Heifer – Emma Yochum, Highland County 

 Champion Chianina Steer – Alicia Graham, Licking County 

 Reserve Champion Chianina Steer – Beau Johnson, Gallia County 

 3rd Overall Chianina Steer – Tanner Butcher, Hardin County

 4th Overall Chianina Steer – Annistyn Oszust, Tuscarawas County 

 5th Overall Chianina Steer – Karissa Treadway, Warren County 

 Champion Hereford Heifer – Delaney Chester, Warren County 

Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer – Lily Green, Erie County 

 3rd Overall Hereford Heifer – Andrew Johnson, Preble County 

 4th Overall Hereford Heifer – Mason Love, Fairfield County 

 5th Overall Hereford Heifer – Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County 

 Champion Hereford Steer – Reid Bishop, Clark County 

 Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Paige Lee, Preble County

Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County 

Reserve Champion High % Maine Anjou Heifer – Hannah French, Huron County 

Champion Maine Anjou Steer – Karissa Treadway, Warren County 

Reserve Champion Maine Anjou Steer – Henleigh Painter, Licking County 

3rd Overall Maine Anjou Steer –  Jayla Ricer, Pike County 

4th Overall Maine Anjou Steer – Hannah Randolph, Jefferson County 

5th Overall Maine Anjou Steer – James Myers, Licking County 

 Champion Mainetainer Heifer – Erin Pope, Gallia County 

 Reserve Champion Mainetainer Heifer – Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County 

 3rd Overall Mainetainer Heifer – Mallory Meyers, Licking County 

 4th Overall Maintainer Heifer – Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County 

 5th Overall Mainetainer Heifer – Corynne Kinney, Huron County 

 Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County 

 Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County 

 3rd Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Reed Schumacher, Putnam County 

 4th Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Karly Goetz, Ottawa County 

 5th Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County 

 Champion Shorthorn Steer – Gage Farrar, Jackson County

 Reserve Shorthorn Steer – Carson Pahl, Wyandot County 

 Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Ella Reed, Fairfield County 

 Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Ella Forni, Licking County 

3rd Overall Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Harrison Sutphen, Muskingum County 

4th Overall Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County 

5th Overall Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Amanda Annett, Knox County 

 Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer – Natilee Noll, Noble County 

 Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer – Rylan Luyster, Belmont County 

 3rd Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer – Allison Lust, Crawford County 

 4th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County 

 5th Overall Shorthorn Plus Steer – Mckayla Feikert, Wayne County 

 Champion Simmental Heifer – Matthew Koverman, Scioto County 

 Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County 

 Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer – Payton Shepard, Henry County 

 Champion % Simmental Heifer – Rees Toler, Gallia County 

 Reserve Champion % Simmental Heifer – Guy Calaway, Meigs County 

 3rd Overall % Simmental Heifer – Caylee Sager, Fulton County 

 4th Overall % Simmental Heifer – Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County 

 5th Overall % Simmental Heifer – Kesselyn Bigley, Washington County 

 Champion Simmental Steer – Carson Barton, Clinton County 

 Reserve Champion Simmental Steer – Brayden Ross, Adams County 

 Champion High % AOB Heifer – Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County 

 Reserve Champion High % AOB Heifer – Jack McDaniel, Champaign County 

 Champion Low % AOB Heifer – D’lelah Laber, Highland County 

 Reserve Champion Low % AOB Heifer – Tucker Shepard, Henry County 

 Champion AOB Steer – Kailyn Mattis, Perry County 

 Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Gage Farrar, Jackson County 

 Champion Crossbred Heifer – Riley Berger, Coshocton County 

 Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer – Grace Almendinger, Licking County 
3rd Overall Crossbred Heifer – Rylan Luyster, Belmont County

 4th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Elizabeth Gibson, Perry County 

 5th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Mackenzie Bromley, Muskingum County

 6th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Montana Hulsmeyer, Allen County 

 7th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Colton Beck, Morrow County 

 8th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Payton Stover, Richland County 

 9th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Luke Lukowski, Stark County 

 10th Overall Crossbred Heifer – Piper Shepard, Henry County 

 Champion Market Heifer – Haley Dean, Clinton County 

 Reserve Champion Market Heifer – Caiden Daugherty, Morrow County 

 3rd Overall Market Heifer – Rylan Luyster, Belmont County 

 4th Overall Market Heifer – Kylee Bloomfield, Crawford County 

 5th Overall Market Heifer – Josie Bowcott, Gallia County 

5th Overall Market Heifer – Paige Gehret, Darke County 

6th Overall Market Heifer – Austin Sutherly, Clark County 

7th Overall Market Heifer – Luke Fulton, Miami County 

8th Overall Market Heifer – Colby Hoffman, Union County 

9th Overall Market Heifer – Brade Wright, Perry County 

9th Overall Market Heifer – Marshall Capps, Allen County 

9th Overall Market Heifer – Jack Stingley, Warren County 

10th Overall Market Heifer – Easton Sauter, Wood County 

10th Overall Market Heifer – Lucy Smith, Morrow County 

 Champion Crossbred Steer – Cody Foor, Licking County 

 Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer – Delaney Jones, Allen County 

 3rd Overall Crossbred Steer – Shae Conrad, Champaign County 

 4th Overall Crossbred Steer – Grant Belleville, Wood County 

4th Overall Crossbred Steer – Chase Boring, Perry County 

 5th Overall Crossbred Steer – Stella Koehler, Fairfield County 

 6th Overall Crossbred Steer – Jenna Young, Harrison County 

 7th Overall Crossbred Steer – Cheyenne Myers, Stark County 

 8th Overall Crossbred Steer – Lainey Miller, Licking County 

 9th Overall Crossbred Steer – Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County 

10th Overall Crossbred Steer – Destiny Lafever, Ashland County 

11th Overall Crossbred Steer – Macie Riley, Fayette County 

12th Overall Crossbred Steer – Tanner Butcher, Hardin County 

12th Overall Crossbred Steer – Addie Foor, Licking County 

12th Overall Crossbred Steer – Mason Kinney, Huron County 

 13th Overall Crossbred Steer – Owen Bailey, Wayne County 

 13th Overall Crossbred Steer – Kaden McGuffey, Champaign County 

 14th Overall Crossbred Steer – Owen Bailey, Wayne County 

 15th Overall Crossbred Steer – Carly Csapo, Wayne County 

 15th Overall Crossbred Steer – Luke Schroeder, Defiance County 

 NOVICE CHAMPIONS 

Champion Novice Heifer – Ella Forni, Licking County, Shorthorn Plus 
 Reserve Champion Novice Heifer – Grace Almendinger, Licking County, Crossbred 

 3rd Overall Novice Heifer – Abigail Sharpe, Licking County, Chianina 

 4th Overall Novice Heifer – Payton Stover, Richland County, Crossbred 

 5th Overall Novice Heifer – Ephraim Fowler, Guernsey County, Hereford 

 6th Overall Novice Heifer – Payton Walker, Stark County, Crossbred 

 7th Overall Novice Heifer – Lane Rizor, Morrow County, Hereford 

 8th Overall Novice Heifer – Layton Immel, Tuscarawas County, Hereford 

 9th Overall Novice Heifer – Micah Nethers, Licking County, Shorthorn 

 10th Overall Novice Heifer – Natalie Jagger, Morrow County, Hereford 

 Champion Novice Market Animal – Trenton Braska, Richland County, Charolais 

 Reserve Champion Novice Market Animal – Kaitlyn Mattis, Perry County, AOB 

 3rd Overall Novice Market Animal – Paige Lee, Preble County, Hereford 

 4th Overall Novice Market Animal – Josie Bowcott, Gallia County, Market Heifer 

 5th Overall Novice Market Animal – Cayden Wood, Sandusky County, Hereford 

 6th Overall Novice Market Animal – Logan Bowcott, Gallia County, Crossbred 

 7th Overall Novice Market Animal – Grace Tuttle, Clark County, Crossbred 

 8th Overall Novice Market Animal – Natalie Brown, Pickaway County, Crossbred 

 9th Overall Novice Market Animal – Brade Wright, Perry County, Market Heifer 

9th Overall Novice Market Animal – Matt Cheek, Warren County, Crossbred 

 10th Overall Novice Market Animal – Colton Worden, Crawford County, Crossbred 

 BRED & OWNED CHAMPIONS 

 Champion Bred and Owned Heifer – Delaney Chester, Warren County, Hereford 

 Reserve Bred and Owned Heifer – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County, Simmental 

 3rd Overall Bred and Owned Heifer – Ellis Davis, Highland County, Charolais 

4th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer – Karly Goetz, Ottawa County, Shorthorn 

 5th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer – Maddox Cupp, Fairfield County, Hereford 

5th Overall Bred and Owned Heifer – Trevin Redd, Wyandot County, Hereford 

 Champion Bred and Owned Market Animal – Gage Farrar, Jackson County, AOB 

 Reserve Bred and Owned Market Animal – Karissa Treadway, Warren County, Chianina 

 3rd Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal – Cheyenne Baker, Preble County, ShorthornPlus 

 4th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal – Addison Moran, Adams County, Maine-Anjou 

 5th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal – Victoria Hiler, Crawford County, Maine-Anjou 

5th Overall Bred and Owned Market Animal – Bailey Harris, Jefferson County, Shorthorn Plus 

 BUCKEYE BREEDERS SERIES CHAMPIONS 

The Buckeye Breeders Series (BBS) recognizes breeders and exhibitors who show cattle bred, born and raised in Ohio.    

BBS Heifers 

Champion Angus Heifer – Ella Pietranton, Belmont County

Reserve Angus Heifer – Garrett Miley, Noble County 

 Champion Charolais Heifer – Ellis Davis, Highland County 

 Champion % Charolais Heifer – Rylee Bloomfield, Crawford County 

 Champion % Charolais Heifer – Abigail Thornton, Fairfield County 

Champion Chianina Heifer – Becca Pullins, Meigs County 

 Reserve Chianina Heifer – Abigail Sharpe, Licking County 

 Champion Hereford Heifer – Delaney Chester, Warren County 

 Reserve Hereford Heifer – Lily Green, Erie County 

 Champion High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County 

 Reserve High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Hannah French, Huron County 

 Champion Mainetainer Heifer – Brextyn Grabiel, Morrow County 

 Reserve Mainetainer Heifer – Mallory Myers, Licking County 

 Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County 

 Reserve Shorthorn Heifer – Karly Goetz, Ottawa County 

 Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Ella Reed, Fairfield County 

 Reserve Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Ella Forni, Licking County

 Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer – McKalynne Helmke, Tuscarawas County 

 Reserve Purebred Simmental Heifer – Payton Shepard, Henry County

Champion % Simmental Heifer – Guy Calaway, Meigs County 

 Reserve % Simmental Heifer – Brooke Stottsberry, Noble County 

 Champion High % Aob Heifer – Jack McDaniel, Champaign County 

 Reserve High % Aob Heifer – John Goebel, Williams County 

 Champion Low % Aob Heifer – D’lelah Laber, Highland County 

 Reserve Low % Aob Heifer – Tucker Shepard, Henry County 

 BBS Steers 

Champion Angus Steer – Madison Paden, Guernsey County 

 Reserve Angus Steer – Addy Brenner, Stark County 

 Champion Charolais Steer – Kendra Marty, Wayne County 

 Champion Chianina Steer – Karissa Treadway, Warren County 

 Reserve Chianina Steer – Alexis Perry, Ottawa County 

 Champion Hereford Steer – Paige Lee, Preble County 

 Reserve Hereford Steer – Cayden Wood, Sandusky County 

 Champion Maine-Anjou Steer – Jayla Ricer, Pike County 

 Reserve Maine-Anjou Steer – James Myers, Licking County 

 Champion Shorthorn Steer – Carson Pahl, Wyandot County 

 Reserve Shorthorn Steer – Jayla Ricer, Pike County 

 Champion Shorthorn Plus Steer – Allison Lust, Crawford County 

 Reserve Shorthorn Plus Steer – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County 

 Champion Simmental Steer – Carson Barton , Clinton County 

 Reserve Simmental Steer – Jackson Brandt, Tuscarawas County 

 Champion AOB Steer – Kaitlyn Mattis, Perry County 

 Reserve AOB Steer – Gage Farrar, Jackson County 

 BEST COMMITTEE 

 The OCA BEST program functions through the leadership of the BEST Committee. Serving on the BEST Committee are Chairman – Todd Pugh, Stark County; Vice-Chairman – Mark Hara, Franklin County; Karigan Blue, BEST Program Coordinator, Henry County; Drew Baus, Wood County; Kim Herman, Allen County; Ian Van Kirk, Licking County; Roger Hunker, Huron County; Amber Shoemaker, Stark County; Sally Puzacke, Tuscarawas County; Trevor Tom, Muskingum County; Linde Sutherly, Clark County; Erin Alava, Hancock County; Shane Riley, Fayette County; Ben Dickson, Morrow County; and Bill Tom, Ohio State Fair Beef Director. 

 This season's Junior Representatives were Mckenzie Riley, Fayette County; Grace England, Portage County; Dawson Osborn, Highland County; Rachel O'Reilly, Geauga County; and Payton Shepard, Henry County. England and Riley have completed their term as BEST Junior Representatives and new leadership was announced for the 2022-2023 season. Those individuals are Grant Belleville, Wood County; Gage Farrar, Jackson County; and Luke Schroeder, Defiance County.

