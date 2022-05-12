Biden addresses agriculture and tackles food prices￼

Share Facebook

From an Illinois farm in May, President Joe Biden highlighted measures meant to increased crop production in the face of global crop and food stresses brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Farmers are the breadbasket of democracy. You really are,” Biden said.

The White House released a three-pronged plan meant to increase crop production and curb input costs for producers.

• Double cropping: USDA will expand double-cropping crop insurance to cover 681 additional counties to incentivize farmers to consider double-cropping crops such as soybeans after winter wheat.

• Precision agriculture: USDA will open programs such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) to prioritize precision agriculture technology for nutrient management or water efficiency in areas prone to drought. Those programs are already funded in the farm bill to encourage such aid and technical assistance.

* Domestic fertilizer: USDA had initially committed $250 million to boost domestic fertilizer capacity. The White House has decided to double that funding to $500 million.

“America’s farmers take seriously their responsibility to stock America’s pantries and help feed the rest of the hungry world. This effort to create greater opportunities and reduce barriers is welcomed, recognizing that this alone will not solve the multiple challenges we face,” said Zippy Duvall American Farm Bureau Federation President. “Removing the disincentives for double cropping has the potential to increase near term production in areas suitable for the practice and for farmers who have the financial capacity to do so. Similarly, the proposal to increase domestic fertilizer production is an acknowledgement by the administration of the extraordinarily high cost of supplies for farmers and ranchers, but it could take years to realize the benefits.

“There is no magic bullet to reduce food costs. It will require addressing all the factors contributing to higher costs, including record high fuel and fertilizer prices that are bearing down on farmers. We will continue working with the administration, Congress and the private sector to get the supply chain moving again and find solutions that will enable farmers to keep store shelves filled with groceries that America’s families can afford.”