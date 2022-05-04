Farm Credit Mid-America announces Board of Directors and Nominating Committee candidates

Farm Credit Mid-America announces the candidates running for its Board of Directors and 2023 Nominating Committee. Customers with voting stock in the financial services cooperative that serves farmers and rural residents in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee may cast their votes from May 5 at 12 a.m. through June 2, 2022 at 9 p.m. EDT.
The eight candidates running for the Board of Directors are:
- Kevin Cox – Brazil, Indiana
- Stephanie Hopper – Macy, Indiana
- V. Alan Meyer – Vincennes, Indiana
- Todd Clark – Lexington, Kentucky
- Chris Mitchell – Flemingsburg, Kentucky
- Allen Armstrong – South Charleston, Ohio
- Lowell Hill – De Graff, Ohio
- Ellen Joslin – Conover, Ohio
“Voting in our elections is one of the most important ways our customer-owners can contribute to our overall strength and shape our future,” says Dan Wagner, Farm Credit Mid-America’s President and CEO. “Our Board of Directors understands the challenges and opportunities that agriculture and rural communities face. Thanks to the guidance and direction set by the Board, we will continue to be a reliable source of credit for farmers and rural residents, today and tomorrow.”
The 14-member Board of Directors sets policy and provides strategic direction to Farm Credit Mid-America’s leaders. This year, the cooperative’s customer-owners will elect directors to three open positions representing Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Board of Directors is made up of twelve stockholder-elected positions and two Board-appointed outside directors. Each director serves for a period of four years.
Customers who are eligible to vote will receive candidate information, paper voting ballots and instructions via mail. They may also cast their vote online by visiting e-farmcredit.com/elections, where they will also find information about the candidates. To ensure impartiality, the ballot is created, printed and mailed by a third party vendor that gathers and tabulates online and mailed votes and reports the election outcome. Election results will be announced in June.
Customers with voting stock will also select 20 individuals to serve on the 2023 Nominating Committee. The Nominating Committee is made up of 5 individuals each from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, and selects candidates for election to the 2023 Board of Directors and 2024 Nominating Committee. This year’s Nominating Committee candidates are:
Indiana
- Dan Arnholt
- Joe Blandford
- A.J. Booher
- David Ferguson
- Lisa Hammock
- David Hardin
- Dylan Rexing
- Kevin Smith
- Zachary Tucker
- Terry Vieck
Ohio
- Anthony Anderson
- Matt Bell
- Charlie Ellington
- R. Kevin Henry
- Rob Leeds
- Cathy Lennartz
- Lisa Peterson
- Mike Pullins
- Michael Videkovich
- Nancy Wuebker
Kentucky
- Kenneth Anderson
- Steven Bach
- Warren Beeler
- Ben Furnish
- Nathan Howard
- Alice Maze Porter
- Brandon Robey
- Tyson Sanderfur
- Aaron Tucker
- Matt Watson
Tennessee
- Mike Brundige
- Paul Davis
- Robert Elliott
- Heather Hardy
- Willis Jepson
- Bobby Love
- Jason McConkey
- Ben Sanders
- Brian Strobel
- Kyle Wills
For more information on the Farm Credit Mid-America Board of Directors, or to learn how you can become a candidate for a board position, visit http://e-farmcredit.com/about/board-of-directors