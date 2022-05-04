Farm Credit Mid-America announces Board of Directors and Nominating Committee candidates

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Farm Credit Mid-America announces the candidates running for its Board of Directors and 2023 Nominating Committee. Customers with voting stock in the financial services cooperative that serves farmers and rural residents in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee may cast their votes from May 5 at 12 a.m. through June 2, 2022 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The eight candidates running for the Board of Directors are:

Kevin Cox – Brazil, Indiana

Stephanie Hopper – Macy, Indiana

V. Alan Meyer – Vincennes, Indiana

Todd Clark – Lexington, Kentucky

Chris Mitchell – Flemingsburg, Kentucky

Allen Armstrong – South Charleston, Ohio

Lowell Hill – De Graff, Ohio

Ellen Joslin – Conover, Ohio

“Voting in our elections is one of the most important ways our customer-owners can contribute to our overall strength and shape our future,” says Dan Wagner, Farm Credit Mid-America’s President and CEO. “Our Board of Directors understands the challenges and opportunities that agriculture and rural communities face. Thanks to the guidance and direction set by the Board, we will continue to be a reliable source of credit for farmers and rural residents, today and tomorrow.”

The 14-member Board of Directors sets policy and provides strategic direction to Farm Credit Mid-America’s leaders. This year, the cooperative’s customer-owners will elect directors to three open positions representing Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Board of Directors is made up of twelve stockholder-elected positions and two Board-appointed outside directors. Each director serves for a period of four years.

Customers who are eligible to vote will receive candidate information, paper voting ballots and instructions via mail. They may also cast their vote online by visiting e-farmcredit.com/elections, where they will also find information about the candidates. To ensure impartiality, the ballot is created, printed and mailed by a third party vendor that gathers and tabulates online and mailed votes and reports the election outcome. Election results will be announced in June.

Customers with voting stock will also select 20 individuals to serve on the 2023 Nominating Committee. The Nominating Committee is made up of 5 individuals each from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, and selects candidates for election to the 2023 Board of Directors and 2024 Nominating Committee. This year’s Nominating Committee candidates are:

Indiana

Dan Arnholt

Joe Blandford

A.J. Booher

David Ferguson

Lisa Hammock

David Hardin

Dylan Rexing

Kevin Smith

Zachary Tucker

Terry Vieck

Ohio

Anthony Anderson

Matt Bell

Charlie Ellington

R. Kevin Henry

Rob Leeds

Cathy Lennartz

Lisa Peterson

Mike Pullins

Michael Videkovich

Nancy Wuebker

Kentucky

Kenneth Anderson

Steven Bach

Warren Beeler

Ben Furnish

Nathan Howard

Alice Maze Porter

Brandon Robey

Tyson Sanderfur

Aaron Tucker

Matt Watson

Tennessee

Mike Brundige

Paul Davis

Robert Elliott

Heather Hardy

Willis Jepson

Bobby Love

Jason McConkey

Ben Sanders

Brian Strobel

Kyle Wills

For more information on the Farm Credit Mid-America Board of Directors, or to learn how you can become a candidate for a board position, visit http://e-farmcredit.com/about/board-of-directors