Farm Credit Mid-America promotes Tara Durbin ￼

Farm Credit Mid-America, one of the nation’s largest financial services cooperatives serving rural residents and farmers, has promoted Tara Durbin to Chief Lending Officer, Agriculture. Durbin joins Farm Credit Mid-America’s restructured Executive Committee under President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Wagner and now leads retail and commercial agriculture lending sales and support teams across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Tara Durbin

“I am most excited to be a strong voice for our retail and commercial agriculture teams and the customers we serve across our four-state footprint,” Durbin says. “As part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, Farm Credit Mid-America secures the future of rural communities and agriculture by being a reliable, consistent source of credit. I look forward to using my experience to represent these voices at the highest level of our organization.”

Durbin’s deep experience in agriculture began on her family’s small grain farm in Highland County in Southern Ohio. After graduating from Wilmington College with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and Business marketing, she began at Farm Credit Mid-America as a Financial Services Officer in 2001. During her 21-year tenure, she has held the roles of Assistant Regional Vice President and Regional Vice President. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President of Agricultural Lending, where she led the agriculture lending sales and support teams in Ohio.

Durbin has a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University and graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking with a Leadership Certificate from The Wharton School. She also graduated from Farm Credit Mid-America’s Leadership College.

“Tara’s extensive background in agriculture and her solid leadership of people and teams at Farm Credit Mid-America made her the ideal candidate for this position on our Executive Committee,” says Wagner. “Supporting farmers of all sizes across our four-state territory is at the heart of our business, and Tara’s leadership is an essential part of continuing to meet the credit and financial services needs of these customers.”

Durbin lives with her husband, Dusty, and son, Daxton, on their farm near Mount Vernon, Ohio, where they also run a cash grain operation.