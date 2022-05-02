Farmers finally able to move the needle on planting progress

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Below-average temperatures and excess moisture continued to slow fieldwork activities, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent short, 69% adequate and 30% surplus. Temperatures for the week ending on May 1 averaged 3.1 degrees below historical normals and the State received 0.76 inches of precipitation, 0.14 inches below normal. There were 2.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 1.

Fieldwork activities included tile work, manure spreading, top dressing, and ground tillage. Livestock continue to do well in pastures. Cool temperatures and wet conditions have deterred many row crop producers from planting. Corn was 3% planted in comparison to 20 percent last year. Soybean planting progress was 2%, down from the previous year’s progress of 16%. Oats were 46% planted and 16% of the oats were emerged. Winter wheat jointing was 58% while the winter wheat crop was rated 66% good to excellent condition.