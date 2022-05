Share Facebook

The First Session featured plenty of excitement with the recognition teachers and administrators, highlighting new chapters, and charitable giving efforts. The winners of the RISE FFA Program with Sunrise Cooperative were announced and new officer candidates were revealed. Attendees also heard a truly inspiring message from Hunter Pinke, a former college football player and FFA member who was paralyzed in a ski accident. Photos by Avery Shoffner and Chloe Anderson.